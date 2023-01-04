ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Iconic House Speaker Shenanigans 2023, Rose Quarter Corrider Redesign Puts Cars Over Pedestrian Safety, and Portland's Esports Bar for Vegan Gamers

Good Afternoon, Portland! And never forget...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash

GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
PORTLAND, OR
streetroots.org

How tenants around Portland fight back against landlords

In early December, a mutual aid request to help a tenant who needed $4,980 by Dec. 6 to avoid eviction appeared on local coalition Don’t Evict PDX, or DEPDX’s, Instagram feed. The mutual aid request happened after two members of DEPDX noticed the person was experiencing a common...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.

Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Aloha man charged with murder for October shooting in SE Portland Fred Meyer parking lot

A 37-year-old Aloha man has been charged with first-degree murder in an October shooting at a Fred Meyer parking lot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Travis Raymond Helms is accused of fatally shooting Ian Lucas Beyers, 30, in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18. There was video surveillance footage of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
PORTLAND, OR

