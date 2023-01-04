Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Portland’s NOLA Doughnuts goes out of business
The Portland donut shop NOLA Doughnuts — known for its square, croissant-style “La’ssant” donuts and classic beignets — suddenly and permanently shuttered all of its locations on Jan. 5.
Yelp says these are the Portland metro’s top ramen spots
We asked Yelp which ramen restaurants were the city's all-time favorites, and here were the top seven.
WWEEK
Here Are the 14 Office Buildings Recommended to the Portland Mayor’s Office for Potential Conversion to Apartments
The city of Portland and state lawmakers want to help developers convert office buildings to apartments, as the city’s core struggles to rebound after the pandemic gutted its workforce. The mayor’s office is looking at a number of different incentives to spur conversion, like waiving system development charges and...
kptv.com
Businesses on NW 23rd Avenue feeling the impact of increased property crime
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It has a reputation for being one of Portland’s trendiest streets, but now frustration on Northwest 23rd Avenue from business owners appears to be at a tipping point over an increase in property crime. Walter Bowers, the founder of Thai Bloom, said over the last...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Iconic House Speaker Shenanigans 2023, Rose Quarter Corrider Redesign Puts Cars Over Pedestrian Safety, and Portland's Esports Bar for Vegan Gamers
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! And never forget...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
streetroots.org
How tenants around Portland fight back against landlords
In early December, a mutual aid request to help a tenant who needed $4,980 by Dec. 6 to avoid eviction appeared on local coalition Don’t Evict PDX, or DEPDX’s, Instagram feed. The mutual aid request happened after two members of DEPDX noticed the person was experiencing a common...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Southeast Portland
A woman died after she was struck by a driver on Southeast Division Street in Portland Friday evening, police said.
KTVZ
‘We just really want him to come home’: Portland man with dementia missing for days
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Wallaces spent Thursday afternoon hanging up fliers of 60-year-old Randy Miller, who’s been missing since Jan. 3. “It’s really cold out and he’s not, he’s not dressed properly. He’s wearing crocs and wearing a very thin jacket,” his nephew, Joshua Wallace, said.
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 5 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
WWEEK
Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.
Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
Din Tai Fung’s new Pioneer Place location slated for spring opening
Din Tai Fung, the international Taiwanese restaurant chain known for its pork soup dumplings, is set to open its newest local location inside Portland’s Pioneer Place in the spring of 2023.
Payroll issue leaves Fred Meyer, QFC employees struggling to make ends meet
PORTLAND, Ore. — Employees at Fred Meyer and QFC, both Kroger-owned grocery store chains, report persistent problems getting paid for their work as payroll software issues continue to plague the grocery giant. Since November, grocery store employees have reported missing paychecks or receiving delayed or partial payments. One of...
Aloha man charged with murder for October shooting in SE Portland Fred Meyer parking lot
A 37-year-old Aloha man has been charged with first-degree murder in an October shooting at a Fred Meyer parking lot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Travis Raymond Helms is accused of fatally shooting Ian Lucas Beyers, 30, in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18. There was video surveillance footage of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
Man sues Southwest Airlines after flight to PDX was canceled
A man whose flight from New Orleans, La. to Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27 was canceled – amid Southwest Airlines’ systemwide meltdown – has filed a class action lawsuit against the company, claiming it violated its own policy to refund passengers.
Safeway combats theft with separate shopping section for high-theft items at certain locations
PORTLAND, Oregon — The shoplifting epidemic in Portland is happening in plain sight. KGW has documented people stealing armloads of products that security experts like Scott Castleman say are resold on the black market. “In my career in loss prevention, I’ve never seen anything to the degree that we...
Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers who have been dreading the arrival of tolls on the planned replacement for the Interstate Bridge may have to start paying up to cross the Columbia River even sooner than they feared. The project's latest cost estimate hinted at a detail that the Interstate Bridge...
