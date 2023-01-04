ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Bulk of severe storms push east out of central North Carolina

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

The bulk of severe weather expected Wednesday has moved out of central North Carolina.

In the early afternoon, the rain and wind picked up for much of the region. A tornado warning was in effect for Wake, Johnston and Nash counties for around 15 minutes as fast-moving storms moved through.

The area of rotation moved quickly through Johnston County and headed for Bailey in Nash County. There were no reports of a tornado touching down.

A few severe thunderstorm warnings also popped up in the early afternoon, but all of the warnings and watches expired by 3 p.m.

A tornado watch was issued shortly before noon for the Sandhills. That watch was supposed to last until 5 p.m. but was revoked around 2 p.m.

With the storms moving out, expect temperatures to drop overnight. Thursday's high temperatures should be in the 60s but will likely drop into the 50s after that for several days.

