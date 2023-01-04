ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Coats, blankets, winter apparel needed for Jackson giving event

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A community event is still taking donations to help those in need during the cold winter months. Cup of Joe & Blanket to Go is a program from Calvary Apostolic Church, 260 W. Prospect St., where volunteers will hand out winter gear to those in need from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near the Jackson Interfaith Shelter, 414 S. Blackstone St.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Check out more than 50 ice sculptures at annual Tecumseh festival

TECUMSEH, MI -- Downtown Tecumseh will soon get a whole lot cooler during its 14th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival. The festival, on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, will feature more than 50 ice sculptures sponsored by businesses in the area. The event will feature carvings from Ohio-based Ice Creations that will resemble business logos, dogs, a dinosaur, a piggy bank and more.
TECUMSEH, MI
MLive

5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Jan. 6-8)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Kick off 2023 with some new events popping up throughout Ann Arbor this weekend. Here are five activities to consider from Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. 1. Dance the night away with a fusion dance workshop. Join a fusion dance workshop from 5:30 to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelascopress.com

Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton

Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
FENTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Coldwater Kitchen' documentary challenges our thinking on incarceration

In the Free Press’ new documentary, “Coldwater Kitchen,” Chef Jimmy Lee Hill has run a highly regarded culinary training program out of a prison in Coldwater, Mich. for more than 30 years. The film follows Hill and three of his students as they struggle to adapt to different stages of incarceration, re-entry and redemption using food as a catalyst for positive change.
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
OWOSSO, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The human factor: Lansing struggles with aging apartments

Lansing code compliance officials are struggling with keeping residents in three aging apartment complexes that may not meet code requirements or dumping them on the streets. The issue has been in the headlines as well as under the radar as city officials continue to fight to bring the buildings up to code. “It is a complicated issue. We do not have enough quality and affordable housing,” said Brian McGrain, the city’s economic development and planning director.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Get free tapas, tacos throughout January at this Ann Arbor restaurant

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant is hoping to attract customers with one of everybody’s favorite things — free food. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., is offering certain dishes for free from 4-6 p.m. every day in January in an attempt to get more people in the door, said Nick Habbert, a managing partner of the restaurant and cigar lounge.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

This Is The Most Haunted City In Michigan – Meltdown

So, what’s Michigan’s most haunted city? They say that your chances of seeing a spirit are the highest in this area. Apparently, it’s Monroe. I mean, it is the location for the Michigan Museum of Horror, right? They say, and I’ve heard this too, that the old dilapidated Old Paper Mill in town was very active. The building is unsafe to enter for structural reasons, so I wouldn’t recommend going in there anytime soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Your Health: Transplant stops Multiple Sclerosis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple sclerosis – or MS – impacts almost one million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms but nothing to stop it from progressing - until...
LANSING, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy