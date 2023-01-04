John Scott “JB” Bonham, 81, of High Ridge died Jan. 4, 2023. Mr. Bonham served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam and was a truck driver until his retirement. He was a life member of VFW Post 6516 and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a “shade tree mechanic” who enjoyed fixing cars and trucks. He also enjoyed woodworking, boating, particularly at the Lake of the Ozarks, riding his motorcycle on back roads and spending time with friends and family. Born Feb. 27, 1941, in East. St. Louis, Ill., he was the son of the late Juanita (Schmidt) and John J. Bonham. He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years: Anne Marie (Biondo) Bonham.

HIGH RIDGE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO