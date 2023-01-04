ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Sullivan community turns Main Street into art

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) – The revival of Sullivan’s Main Street was made possible by the community. Christine Dace runs the Meramec Community Mission, a food pantry inside a 104-year-old building. It needed 11 new windows until Board Member Jerry Hubble had a vision. He saw art. Hubble’s idea...
Raising chickens – roosters, too – has ups, downs

My great-niece’s graduation party was held on a mild sunny day this past summer in rural west Jefferson County, hardly a setting to foretell tragedy. But it struck anyway. Unfortunately, an uninvited guest did not survive the affair. A moment of silence, please. It went down in this manner:
Timbers of Eureka celebrates milestone

Kristin Christenson has watched the Timbers of Eureka thrive over the last 10 years. The current Eureka Parks and Recreation Department director was a recreation supervisor in the department when the city’s recreation center opened its doors in October 2013. She has overseen the daily operation of the Timbers.
Suzanne Alysse Barrios, 30, Festus

Suzanne Alysse Barrios, 30, of Festus died Dec. 24, 2022, in Jefferson County. Ms. Barrios worked as a nurse’s aide at Scenic Nursing Center in Herculaneum. She loved crafting with her girls and making memories during the holidays. Born Feb. 7, 1992, in Festus, she was the daughter of Melodey (Welch) Meharry of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Clement Barrios Jr. of Festus.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer

ST. LOUIS — Bertha Gifford was the first female serial killer in Missouri. She has been convicted of poisoning at least three people and is suspected of killing several others. Bertha is still being researched by some people today. Her tale has been featured on television and in podcasts....
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
John Scott ‘JB’ Bonham, 81, High Ridge

John Scott “JB” Bonham, 81, of High Ridge died Jan. 4, 2023. Mr. Bonham served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam and was a truck driver until his retirement. He was a life member of VFW Post 6516 and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a “shade tree mechanic” who enjoyed fixing cars and trucks. He also enjoyed woodworking, boating, particularly at the Lake of the Ozarks, riding his motorcycle on back roads and spending time with friends and family. Born Feb. 27, 1941, in East. St. Louis, Ill., he was the son of the late Juanita (Schmidt) and John J. Bonham. He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years: Anne Marie (Biondo) Bonham.
First Baby of 2023 St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) Paige and Lance Gilliam are the proud parents of the first baby born in St. Francois County for 2023, baby boy Chayce Leon Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington Tuesday, January 3rd, at 7:11 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. Dr. Joan Azoury was the delivering physician. Chayce will make his home in Farmington with his parents and two siblings, Mia and Brayden. As the first baby born in the new year, Chayce and his family were presented with a gift basket complete with diapers, blankets, infant toys, bath essentials, books, and more, compliments of Parkland Health Center.
Cedar Hill Fire district buys new safe house

The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District has a new tool to protect the community – an inflatable safe house. The district paid $9,495 for the safe house, which firefighters will use to teach fire safety, Capt. Dave Tegg said. “It’s more or less like a maze you kind of...
Deborah Ann (LaVear) Hawkes, 60, of Pacific

Deborah Ann (LaVear) Hawkes, 60, of Pacific died Dec. 22, 2022. Mrs. Hawkes, a Fox High School graduate, worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital (now Mercy Hospital South) in St. Louis County for more than 20 years. She loved her country and was a compassionate soul who volunteered with many charitable organizations such as Overpasses for America. She had a passion for horses from an early age and was an avid advocate for Wild Horse Education. She loved her St. Louis Cardinals baseball and enjoyed doing arts and craft projects, gardening and baking with her grandchildren. Born Feb. 22, 1962, she was the daughter of Doris Haynes (Charlie) Petsch and the late Floyd LaVear Sr.
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident

The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts, 27, Pevely

Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts, 27, of Pevely died Dec. 23, 2022, at home. Born June 15, 1995, in St. Louis, Mr. Roberts was the son of Jamie (Friziellie) and Darick Roberts of Pevely. He is survived by two children: Mya Roberts and Hayden Buckner, both of Barnhart; a sister: Karis...
