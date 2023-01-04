Read full article on original website
KMOV
Sullivan community turns Main Street into art
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) – The revival of Sullivan’s Main Street was made possible by the community. Christine Dace runs the Meramec Community Mission, a food pantry inside a 104-year-old building. It needed 11 new windows until Board Member Jerry Hubble had a vision. He saw art. Hubble’s idea...
myleaderpaper.com
Raising chickens – roosters, too – has ups, downs
My great-niece’s graduation party was held on a mild sunny day this past summer in rural west Jefferson County, hardly a setting to foretell tragedy. But it struck anyway. Unfortunately, an uninvited guest did not survive the affair. A moment of silence, please. It went down in this manner:
myleaderpaper.com
Timbers of Eureka celebrates milestone
Kristin Christenson has watched the Timbers of Eureka thrive over the last 10 years. The current Eureka Parks and Recreation Department director was a recreation supervisor in the department when the city’s recreation center opened its doors in October 2013. She has overseen the daily operation of the Timbers.
VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots
She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets
It's Girl Scout Cookie season! Here's how to purchase them in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Saturday, Jan. 7 for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. Year after year, local Scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, traveling and community service projects.
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
myleaderpaper.com
Suzanne Alysse Barrios, 30, Festus
Suzanne Alysse Barrios, 30, of Festus died Dec. 24, 2022, in Jefferson County. Ms. Barrios worked as a nurse’s aide at Scenic Nursing Center in Herculaneum. She loved crafting with her girls and making memories during the holidays. Born Feb. 7, 1992, in Festus, she was the daughter of Melodey (Welch) Meharry of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Clement Barrios Jr. of Festus.
If You’re Looking to Be Alone This Missouri City Might Be For You
One Missouri city gets a bad rap for some things. It's one of the most sinful cities. It may be one of the ugliest cities in Missouri. Not to mention it might be home to one of the worst universities in the nation. However, if you're looking to be alone, this city might just be the place to be.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
ST. LOUIS — Bertha Gifford was the first female serial killer in Missouri. She has been convicted of poisoning at least three people and is suspected of killing several others. Bertha is still being researched by some people today. Her tale has been featured on television and in podcasts....
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
myleaderpaper.com
John Scott ‘JB’ Bonham, 81, High Ridge
John Scott “JB” Bonham, 81, of High Ridge died Jan. 4, 2023. Mr. Bonham served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam and was a truck driver until his retirement. He was a life member of VFW Post 6516 and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a “shade tree mechanic” who enjoyed fixing cars and trucks. He also enjoyed woodworking, boating, particularly at the Lake of the Ozarks, riding his motorcycle on back roads and spending time with friends and family. Born Feb. 27, 1941, in East. St. Louis, Ill., he was the son of the late Juanita (Schmidt) and John J. Bonham. He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years: Anne Marie (Biondo) Bonham.
kfmo.com
First Baby of 2023 St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) Paige and Lance Gilliam are the proud parents of the first baby born in St. Francois County for 2023, baby boy Chayce Leon Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington Tuesday, January 3rd, at 7:11 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. Dr. Joan Azoury was the delivering physician. Chayce will make his home in Farmington with his parents and two siblings, Mia and Brayden. As the first baby born in the new year, Chayce and his family were presented with a gift basket complete with diapers, blankets, infant toys, bath essentials, books, and more, compliments of Parkland Health Center.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill Fire district buys new safe house
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District has a new tool to protect the community – an inflatable safe house. The district paid $9,495 for the safe house, which firefighters will use to teach fire safety, Capt. Dave Tegg said. “It’s more or less like a maze you kind of...
myleaderpaper.com
Deborah Ann (LaVear) Hawkes, 60, of Pacific
Deborah Ann (LaVear) Hawkes, 60, of Pacific died Dec. 22, 2022. Mrs. Hawkes, a Fox High School graduate, worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital (now Mercy Hospital South) in St. Louis County for more than 20 years. She loved her country and was a compassionate soul who volunteered with many charitable organizations such as Overpasses for America. She had a passion for horses from an early age and was an avid advocate for Wild Horse Education. She loved her St. Louis Cardinals baseball and enjoyed doing arts and craft projects, gardening and baking with her grandchildren. Born Feb. 22, 1962, she was the daughter of Doris Haynes (Charlie) Petsch and the late Floyd LaVear Sr.
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
laduenews.com
Meet Rhubarb, the Saint Louis Zoo’s newest resident
The Saint Louis Zoo recently welcomed a new resident. Born Sept. 30, 2022, Rhubarb, a baby Francois’ langur with a distinctive orange head, is the first of her kind to make a debut at the beloved institution – a momentous occasion not only for the zoo but also for the endangered Francois’ langur species. And at only a few months old, Rhubarb is already making an impression on the zoo family.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
edglentoday.com
Search Continues For Missing Man - Aaron Duenke - Last Seen On Ice Chunk In River
WASHINGTON, MO. - The search for a missing rural Washington, MO. man has created considerable attention from where he was last seen on Dec. 27, 2022, cruising on a chunk of ice in the Missouri River near Washington. Aaron Duenke, 34, is the person reported missing and last seen in the river.
Woman pistol-whipped, shot while coming home from casino
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is out of the hospital after someone shot her during an attempted robbery right outside of her home. It happened just after midnight Wednesday as the woman and her husband were leaving a local casino. It was supposed to be a fun...
myleaderpaper.com
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts, 27, Pevely
Dallas Richard Wayne Roberts, 27, of Pevely died Dec. 23, 2022, at home. Born June 15, 1995, in St. Louis, Mr. Roberts was the son of Jamie (Friziellie) and Darick Roberts of Pevely. He is survived by two children: Mya Roberts and Hayden Buckner, both of Barnhart; a sister: Karis...
