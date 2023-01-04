ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

What will the growth look like on Parkside Drive?

There are several spots in Knoxville, Knox County that are magnets for traffic and many, who live near these areas or drive through them, are often puzzled when more businesses and more homes are approved to be built in already congested places.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know

There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

House Fire at 124S Kyle Street

KNOXVILLE -- This afternoon at 2:40 PM, the Knox County 911 Center received a 911 call from a male stating his home was on fire. Additionally, the male said everyone was out of the house. On arrival of the first KFD unit, smoke was showing from the rear and eves...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in

Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Updated: 6 hours ago. He was wanted for a failure to appear...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. McCarthy Elected...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

21 best restaurants in Sevierville TN [2023]

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. On the map, the West Prong of the Little River divides Sevierville from Pigeon Forge. It’s...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Sharp's Ridge Loop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee outdoor adventures don't require a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains. Sometimes they're available in natural spaces in our own backyards. Sharp's Ridge Veterans Memorial Park in North Knoxville carved itself out as a popular spot for bird watchers, hikers, trail runners and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. Schools celebrates opening new school building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools opened a new school to kick off the start of a new year. On Friday, they celebrated the opening of a new building for Adrian Burnett Elementary School, located in Northern Knox County. The celebrations included some speeches, music and children who welcomed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died at a Sevierville quarry controlled by the Vulcan Materials Company Wednesday, according to officials with the company. John Ogle was injured while fixing a jaw crusher. He was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke. He later died from...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rescue center gives update on only surviving puppy thrown off bridge

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The only surviving puppy of a “severe animal cruelty” case in Morgan County is making progress, according to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center. Around Christmas day, investigators said six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river, where all but one died.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy