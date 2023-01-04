Read full article on original website
Potholes increase in Knoxville after rain
Drivers need to be alert on I-640 for crews that are working to patch potholes in both east and westbound lanes. TDOT crews have been fixing roads throughout the day.
What will the growth look like on Parkside Drive?
There are several spots in Knoxville, Knox County that are magnets for traffic and many, who live near these areas or drive through them, are often puzzled when more businesses and more homes are approved to be built in already congested places.
Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know
There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
House Fire at 124S Kyle Street
KNOXVILLE -- This afternoon at 2:40 PM, the Knox County 911 Center received a 911 call from a male stating his home was on fire. Additionally, the male said everyone was out of the house. On arrival of the first KFD unit, smoke was showing from the rear and eves...
$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation
The scent of burned wood and hay is what you'll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff's office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night.
Oak Ridge trading card store looking for answers after break-in
Alzheimer’s Tennessee offers assistance as US health officials approve new drug. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and brain skills by targeting the disease’s underlying biology. Updated: 6 hours ago. He was wanted for a failure to appear...
New Elementary School opens in Knox Co.
Knox County Schools celebrated the opening of the new Adrian Burnett Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.
Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor
Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. McCarthy Elected...
Woman found in Gatlinburg unidentified after 48 years
A woman whose remains were found below a tramway station in in Gatlinburg 48 years ago is still unidentified.
Fallout from Pigeon Forge fire continues to impact residents
More than 100 people continue to deal with the fallout of a fire that broke out at the Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge on Tuesday night.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 6-8
This is the first week of the new year so take the time to have fun without having to pay a lot of money. As we continue in the winter season, here are some opportunities to go to free events this weekend.
21 best restaurants in Sevierville TN [2023]
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. On the map, the West Prong of the Little River divides Sevierville from Pigeon Forge. It’s...
LeConte Lodge accepting job applications for 2023
If your dream is to work off the grid in the Great Smoky Mountains, it may finally be coming true. LeConte Lodge has opened their application for the 2023 season positions.
10Explores: Sharp's Ridge Loop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee outdoor adventures don't require a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains. Sometimes they're available in natural spaces in our own backyards. Sharp's Ridge Veterans Memorial Park in North Knoxville carved itself out as a popular spot for bird watchers, hikers, trail runners and...
Knox Co. Schools celebrates opening new school building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools opened a new school to kick off the start of a new year. On Friday, they celebrated the opening of a new building for Adrian Burnett Elementary School, located in Northern Knox County. The celebrations included some speeches, music and children who welcomed...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died at a Sevierville quarry controlled by the Vulcan Materials Company Wednesday, according to officials with the company. John Ogle was injured while fixing a jaw crusher. He was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke. He later died from...
Rescue center gives update on only surviving puppy thrown off bridge
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The only surviving puppy of a “severe animal cruelty” case in Morgan County is making progress, according to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center. Around Christmas day, investigators said six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river, where all but one died.
