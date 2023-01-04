Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nathan Earle: Ealing Trailfinders sign winger from Newcastle Falcons
Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders have signed winger Nathan Earle from Newcastle Falcons. The 28-year-old scored five tries in 17 games for the Falcons after joining from Harlequins in the summer of 2021. Earle has won the Premiership title with both Saracens and Quins, and notched 23 tries in 53 league...
BBC
Garang Kuol: Hearts among clubs keen on loan deal for Newcastle & Australia forward
Manager Robbie Neilson hopes Hearts have done enough to land a loan deal for "huge prospect" Garang Kuol. The Australia forward, 18, visited the Edinburgh club for talks, having recently moved from Central Coast Mariners to Newcastle United. The English Premier League club want to arrange a loan for the...
BBC
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy
Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...
BBC
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
‘General’ Franks adds another chapter to English success story in Pakistan
The English adventure in Pakistan this winter did not end with Ben Stokes and his players celebrating a famous 3-0 Test clean sweep but rather last Monday, as Central Punjab beat Balochistan by 50 runs in Karachi to claim the domestic 50-over cup. Central Punjab’s head coach is Nottinghamshire’s Paul...
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
BBC
Aston Villa v Stevenage: Unai Emery sets objective of winning FA Cup
Aston Villa are preparing for Sunday's third-round tie against Stevenage with the objective of "winning the FA Cup", says manager Unai Emery. The Spaniard has a rich history in cup competitions, winning the Europa League three times with Sevilla and being runners-up with Arsenal in 2019. Emery also claimed four...
BBC
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion: Roberto De Zerbi has Charlton defeat 'in my head'
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
BBC
Swindon and Wiltshire Pride returns after 2022 scale back
A Pride event will return in full this year after it was scaled back in 2022 due to a lack of volunteers. Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will bring the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together at Queen's Park on 12 August. Struggling to find volunteers to help run the usual 10,000...
Comments / 0