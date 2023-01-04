ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nathan Earle: Ealing Trailfinders sign winger from Newcastle Falcons

Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders have signed winger Nathan Earle from Newcastle Falcons. The 28-year-old scored five tries in 17 games for the Falcons after joining from Harlequins in the summer of 2021. Earle has won the Premiership title with both Saracens and Quins, and notched 23 tries in 53 league...
BBC

Garang Kuol: Hearts among clubs keen on loan deal for Newcastle & Australia forward

Manager Robbie Neilson hopes Hearts have done enough to land a loan deal for "huge prospect" Garang Kuol. The Australia forward, 18, visited the Edinburgh club for talks, having recently moved from Central Coast Mariners to Newcastle United. The English Premier League club want to arrange a loan for the...
BBC

Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Struggling Irish province suffer late URC defeat in Italy

Tries: Albornoz, Ratave, Trex Cons: Albornoz 2 Pens: Albornoz, Smith 2 Drop-goal: Albornoz. Tries: O'Sullivan, Herring, Lowry, Penalty Cons: Cooney 2 Pens: Cooney. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a 31-29 home win for Benetton over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship. Eric O'Sullivan's early try put Ulster ahead but the...
BBC

Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland

Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
BBC

Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor

A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC

Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns

A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
BBC

Aston Villa v Stevenage: Unai Emery sets objective of winning FA Cup

Aston Villa are preparing for Sunday's third-round tie against Stevenage with the objective of "winning the FA Cup", says manager Unai Emery. The Spaniard has a rich history in cup competitions, winning the Europa League three times with Sevilla and being runners-up with Arsenal in 2019. Emery also claimed four...
BBC

Swindon and Wiltshire Pride returns after 2022 scale back

A Pride event will return in full this year after it was scaled back in 2022 due to a lack of volunteers. Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will bring the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together at Queen's Park on 12 August. Struggling to find volunteers to help run the usual 10,000...

