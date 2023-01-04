Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Fox17
Kalamazoo County man nets $500K in 5X Multiplier game
LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is $500,000 richer after playing the Michigan Lottery!. The anonymous 50-year-old winner transformed a $10 prize into $500,000 while playing the 5X Multiplier instant win game, the lottery tells us. “I play a lot of the instant games, but I have only...
Millions of Michiganders now getting more care from Inflation Reduction Act
Dr. Kristin Gaumer, physician practice leader at Sparrow, said the immediate impact of the Inflation Reduction Act will improve the healthcare industry, and the patients she treats.
New Ypsilanti flooring store celebrates opening with $5K gift card sweepstakes
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti flooring store is giving away a $5,000 floor makeover as part of its grand opening celebration. Floor & Décor opened in Ypsilanti in mid-December, bringing a selection of hard-surface flooring to the area. The company has 78 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across the country, three of them in Michigan.
Take a Look Inside Lansing’s Infamous University of Michigan-Themed House
I know I talk about real estate a lot. Like, a lot a lot. Typically, I'll be talking about castle-like houses, old Victorian homes, and other older real estate. But, I'm not shy about talking about those truly unique homes either. And this home for sale in Lansing definitely fits the bill for uniqueness.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
WILX-TV
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
2 men allegedly spent $1K on gas, lottery tickets with stolen credit card
Knows these guys, or their van?
Chelsea Burger plans to return despite its ‘hiatus’ since June, owner says
CHELSEA, MI -- As people pass by Chelsea Burger, they are met with signs that say the restaurant is on hiatus and will be back in several weeks. The problem is, these signs date back to June 5. The burger joint at 110 W. Middle St. in downtown Chelsea currently...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Enjoy a cup of coffee and a yoga class at Millie’s Coffeehouse in Manchester
MANCHESTER, MI -- Get a cup of coffee and enjoy a yoga class all at one spot in Manchester. Millie’s Coffeehouse offers caffeinated drinks while sharing its location with a yoga studio called Exhale Yoga. Anna Deevers is the owner of both businesses and opened the coffee shop in September.
Lansing Twp restaurant to raise money for fallen friend
If convicted as charged, Anderson faces various sentences up to, and including, life in prison.
Do You Love Corned Beef Hash? Get the Best Hash In Lansing
One item missing from the picture above is corned beef hash. I love corned beef hash and have been on the search for the best hash in Lansing. Corned beef hash is a nice compliment to any breakfast. Corned beef hash is a simple dish. Wikipedia describes hash as:. Hash...
A Change is Coming to the Meridian Township Farmers’ Market
Convenience is a nice thing to have. Especially in this day and age. That's why grocery stores are excellent. You need batteries? They've got them. How about chicken and broccoli? Yeah, they've certainly got those too. Heck, if you're looking for a themed wall calendar, they probably have that too, especially at a later supermarket.
Ann Arbor makerspace seeks to raise $50K
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve seen the sign at the Ypsilanti Farmers Market or sat down in the chairs outside Ann Arbor’s Comet Coffee, you’ve benefitted from the handiwork of Maker Works. Now, the makerspace is asking for help.
