Twitter Files: Musk says US government demanded Twitter suspend 250,000 accounts, including journalists
The eleventh installment of the Twitter files discusses how the U.S. government forced that the social media platform suspend nearly 250,000 accounts.
The Verge
Twitter says it will allow more political ads as it tries to claw back revenue
Twitter is going to “expand” the political advertising it allows on the platform in “the coming weeks,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted on Tuesday. Twitter banned all political advertising in late 2019, but the company is apparently loosening its rules just a couple of months after major ad agencies recommended against buying ads on the platform.
Facebook weighs Trump's return
Facebook is considering allowing former President Donald Trump to return to the social media platform. NBC's David Ingram reports.Jan. 6, 2023.
A fake tweet spurred an anti-vaccine harassment campaign against a doctor
When Dr. Natalia Solenkova woke up Monday morning, she was greeted with a flood of Twitter notifications on her phone. The Miami critical care physician had hundreds of new followers, and they, along with thousands of others on Twitter, were angry with her. In tweets, comments and direct messages across...
POLITICO
Who is Biden calling? Your mom.
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. MADELINE ISRAEL was sitting at her computer working on her memoir on the evening of Dec....
'Woke mind virus'? 'Corporate wokeness'? Why red America has declared war on corporate America
Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are waging war against "corporate wokeness" from CRT to ESG to score political points with their base.
Want to prevent a civil war? Regulate social media algorithms, says an expert on political violence
Barbara F. Walter, a political scientist and expert on civil wars, said the "single easiest" way to protect democracy is to "regulate social media."
TechCrunch
New York’s right-to-repair bill has major carve-outs for manufacturers
Which devices does the Digital Fair Repair Act cover, exactly? Well, a lot — any that constitute as “digital electronic equipment,” basically. But there are some carve-outs, including cars, home appliances, medical devices, off-road equipment and enterprise devices used by data centers, schools and hospitals. The legislation...
New York City public schools ban access to AI tool that could help students cheat
New York City public schools will ban students and teachers from using ChatGPT, a powerful new AI chatbot tool, on the district's networks and devices, an official confirmed to CNN on Thursday.
These are the technology trends that will shape our lives in 2023
CNN asked four experts to predict which technologies will shape our lives in 2023. From AI to green energy, here's what they said.
Morphe Cosmetics is closing all U.S. retail stores. Employees say they were left in the dark for weeks.
Morphe Cosmetics, a makeup brand once synonymous with YouTube beauty culture, confirmed Thursday it was shutting down all its U.S. stores — a move that shocked its employees, outraged customers and left some experts questioning the brand’s future. The news comes after a handful of the company’s employees...
From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy
NBC News’ Courtney Kube has the story of veteran Kristofer Goldsmith who is on a mission to expose far-right extremism despite some saying his tactics are controversial after Goldsmith witnessed some members of the veteran community participate in the Capitol riots.Jan. 7, 2023.
Romance writer accused of faking her own suicide
It’s a plot twist the romance writers did not see coming. The Facebook account of an indie romance writer named Susan Meachen suddenly came alive this week more than two years after she supposedly died by suicide because she could not take the online bullying from some of her competitors.
NBC News
