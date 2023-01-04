ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter says it will allow more political ads as it tries to claw back revenue

Twitter is going to “expand” the political advertising it allows on the platform in “the coming weeks,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted on Tuesday. Twitter banned all political advertising in late 2019, but the company is apparently loosening its rules just a couple of months after major ad agencies recommended against buying ads on the platform.
Facebook weighs Trump's return

Facebook is considering allowing former President Donald Trump to return to the social media platform. NBC's David Ingram reports.Jan. 6, 2023.
Who is Biden calling? Your mom.

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. MADELINE ISRAEL was sitting at her computer working on her memoir on the evening of Dec....
New York’s right-to-repair bill has major carve-outs for manufacturers

Which devices does the Digital Fair Repair Act cover, exactly? Well, a lot — any that constitute as “digital electronic equipment,” basically. But there are some carve-outs, including cars, home appliances, medical devices, off-road equipment and enterprise devices used by data centers, schools and hospitals. The legislation...
Romance writer accused of faking her own suicide

It’s a plot twist the romance writers did not see coming. The Facebook account of an indie romance writer named Susan Meachen suddenly came alive this week more than two years after she supposedly died by suicide because she could not take the online bullying from some of her competitors.
