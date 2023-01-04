ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big 2023 Reunion, Says Pat Torpey Would Approve of New Drummer

Mr. Big shut things down after the 2018 death of drummer Pat Torpey, but after plenty of speculation in recent months, it now appears as though the veteran band will regroup in 2023. The band's frontman, Eric Martin, revealed the news that a reunion was afoot for the coming year while speaking with The Metal Voice (seen below), and he also revealed the news that they will have a new drummer in place, one that he feels Torpey would have approved of.
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
Bam Margera Opens Up on Relapse + Recent Hospitalization on Steve-O’s Podcast

This week, Bam Margera opened up to his fellow Jackass alum Steve-O about his recent drug relapse and subsequent hospitalization with COVID-19 on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast. Last month, TMZ reported Margera was hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID and had been put on a ventilator. The celebrity tabloid noted Margera had been in and out of rehab throughout 2022 after he completed a one-year treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Dee Snider Disses Todd La Torre for Challenging His Plant + Dio ‘Real Performer’ Statements

This past Wednesday (Jan. 4), Loudwire reported on outspoken Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s claim that Ronnie James Dio and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and aren’t “real performers.” In response to Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre openly disagreeing with him, Snider tweeted – with characteristically concise derision – that he’s not even sure who La Torre is.
Classic Venom Members Reignite Feud + Diss Each Other in New Interviews

Reunions are a big trend in rock and metal right now, and although they wrote "Stand Up (And Be Counted)," you shouldn't count on Venom's classic members Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon getting back together as two of them have reignited a longstanding feud, trading fresh disses in the press. It's...
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
Artists Answer – What Was Your Band’s Big Break?

Ever wonder how your favorite bands got their ‘big break’? We asked members of Sevendust, Clutch, Lamb of God, Mastodon and more about the moment they knew their bands had made it. “In 1993, when major labels were signing any band that remotely resembled Nirvana… rule of thumb...
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
