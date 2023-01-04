Read full article on original website
Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big 2023 Reunion, Says Pat Torpey Would Approve of New Drummer
Mr. Big shut things down after the 2018 death of drummer Pat Torpey, but after plenty of speculation in recent months, it now appears as though the veteran band will regroup in 2023. The band's frontman, Eric Martin, revealed the news that a reunion was afoot for the coming year while speaking with The Metal Voice (seen below), and he also revealed the news that they will have a new drummer in place, one that he feels Torpey would have approved of.
Members of Trivium, DragonForce + More Further Jared Dines’ Annual Shred Collab
YouTube guitarist Jared Dines has made it an annual holiday tradition to assemble some of the most advanced rock and metal guitar players around for his yearly "Biggest Shred Collab Song in the World." And this year's installment is no different. Featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy, DragonForce's Herman Li and many,...
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
Bam Margera Opens Up on Relapse + Recent Hospitalization on Steve-O’s Podcast
This week, Bam Margera opened up to his fellow Jackass alum Steve-O about his recent drug relapse and subsequent hospitalization with COVID-19 on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast. Last month, TMZ reported Margera was hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID and had been put on a ventilator. The celebrity tabloid noted Margera had been in and out of rehab throughout 2022 after he completed a one-year treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.
Iggy Pop Says He Was Asked About Joining AC/DC – ‘They Were Looking For a Singer’
Iggy and AC/DC? The punk rock icon Iggy Pop recently recalled when he was asked if he'd be interested in joining AC/DC. It apparently happened at some point after the 1980 death of the classic Australian rockers' influential lead singer Bon Scott. That's how Iggy, the legendary vocalist of The...
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
See Newly-Surfaced Footage From One of Layne Staley’s Final Performances
Following the release of Alice in Chains' third self-titled album, Layne Staley mostly stayed out of the public eye, with the exception of a few shows. Footage of the band's concert in Detroit, Mich. on June 28,1996 has recently surfaced on YouTube, which was one of the singer's final performances ever.
Watch Metallica Perform ‘Whiskey in the Jar’ + ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Live in Los Angeles
As fans wait for Metallica to drop their next studio album, 72 Seasons, and take the world by storm with the massive M72 tour, they can now relive the band's final concert of 2022 over and over. On Dec. 16, 2022, Metallica celebrated their third Helping Hands benefit concert in...
Dee Snider Disses Todd La Torre for Challenging His Plant + Dio ‘Real Performer’ Statements
This past Wednesday (Jan. 4), Loudwire reported on outspoken Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s claim that Ronnie James Dio and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and aren’t “real performers.” In response to Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre openly disagreeing with him, Snider tweeted – with characteristically concise derision – that he’s not even sure who La Torre is.
Classic Venom Members Reignite Feud + Diss Each Other in New Interviews
Reunions are a big trend in rock and metal right now, and although they wrote "Stand Up (And Be Counted)," you shouldn't count on Venom's classic members Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon getting back together as two of them have reignited a longstanding feud, trading fresh disses in the press. It's...
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Every Rock + Metal Artist on Rolling Stone’s Updated List of 200 Best Singers
To kick off the new year, Rolling Stone issued an updated version of their ranking of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, which includes a fair amount of rock and metal artists amid mainstream pop darlings, soulful crooners, gritty folk musicians and more. This ranked list from the longstanding...
Co-Founding Journey Keyboardist to Join Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour, Says Neal Schon
When Journey hit the road for their 50th anniversary tour, co-founding member Gregg Rolie will be on board, according to guitarist Neal Schon. Schon first tease the idea that Rolie might return in late November, with the not-so-veiled clue coming as a legal battle between Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain heated up over the band's finances.
Artists Answer – What Was Your Band’s Big Break?
Ever wonder how your favorite bands got their ‘big break’? We asked members of Sevendust, Clutch, Lamb of God, Mastodon and more about the moment they knew their bands had made it. “In 1993, when major labels were signing any band that remotely resembled Nirvana… rule of thumb...
Former Dio Guitarist Craig Goldy Battling Mystery Illness That’s ‘Baffled’ Doctors
Craig Goldy, the 61-year-old heavy metal guitarist and solo artist who was a member of the bands Dio and Giuffria, is currently battling a mystery illness that has "baffled" his doctors and specialists, as he shared in a public Facebook post this week. The illness is not life-threatening, Goldy explained....
Nickelback Bassist Mike Kroeger Reacts to Seeing Meshuggah Live – Fans ‘Were Killing Each Other’
Nickelback are no strangers to the heavy stuff and bassist Mike Kroeger managed to catch Meshuggah on their fall tour. He's now offered his reaction to seeing them live, blown away by not just the band but their mosh-happy fans as well. The band's overwhelming success as a hard rock...
It Looks Like Reunited Porcupine Tree Will Play Their Last Shows in 2023
Almost as quickly as they returned, it appears Porcupine Tree will fade away once more with leader Steven Wilson suggesting that the prog rock group's 2023 tour dates will "likely" be their "final" ones. In a Happy New Year social media post, Wilson shared a photo of him and his...
Behemoth’s Nergal Slams Majority of New Metal Albums for Sounding ‘Robotic’
On top of his music, Behemoth bandleader Adam "Nergal" Darski is known to metalheads for freely speaking his mind on a wide variety of topics, including the very business of metal — just two months ago, he warned metal musicians against starting new bands. "Do you really want to...
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album
Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
