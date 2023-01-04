Read full article on original website
Junction City police investigating teenage homicide
The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after a teenager was found dead.
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Two killed in northeast Kansas crash
SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
62-year-old inmates dies at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a Texas driver on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 260th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in south Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. There were no immediate reports...
Blue Blood Drive honors law enforcement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - you’re invited to roll up your sleeves and give the gift of life. The National Blue Blood Drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the Topeka Police Dept. Training Room, 320 S. Kansas Ave. Susan Faler with the Red Cross and...
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Riley County Arrest Report January 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ACAIAH LEVY ANDERSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,500. TYRELL DEMOND HARPER, 25, Manhattan, Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or...
Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
Emporia driver uninjured after semi rear-ended
An Emporia semi-truck driver escaped injuries after their rig was rear-ended by another semi on W. US Highway 50 Thursday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Shannon Owen of Emporia was heading westbound in the 300 block of US-50 in a 2013 Peterbilt, pulling a tanker trailer.
Police ask for help finding missing Manhattan teen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from local residents to find a missing teenager on Friday. The RCPD said it is looking for Joshua Davis who was last seen on the morning of Dec. 30, 2022 while leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Davis is described by police as […]
Fire hydrant taken out in Wednesday afternoon crash in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire hydrant was taken out after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. at S.W. 7th and Lane. Police at the scene said a Kia Soul and Nissan Sentra collided at that location. The Kia went up...
Topeka Police Chief breaks down 2022 year-end crime stats
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Police Chief says year-end crime stats are encouraging, but work remains. Chief Bryan Wheeles spoke with 13 NEWS Thursday about the report released late Wednesday afternoon. TPD says overall crime in the Capital City dropped 10.4 percent compared to 2021, with property crime down...
Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the […]
Highway 75 closed for four-and-a-half hours after trailer catches fire near Lyndon
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 75 was closed for nearly five hours after a tractor-trailer hauling hay caught fire north of Lyndon. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, officials closed Highway 75 between 205th and 197th St. after a trailer hauling hay bales caught on fire.
Stolen vehicle chase ends with Topeka man in custody, deputies say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which […]
Work begins on towers of Topeka Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church. The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down. Workers with...
Family members mourn Lawrence man dead from suspected fentanyl overdose
‘It broke so many hearts to watch him go down this path,’ his mother says. When emergency responders confirmed the death of Anthony (Tony) Cipollaro, residents of the North Lawrence campsite who called Tony a friend cried, cursed, and consoled each other. Some screamed. Tony died of a suspected...
