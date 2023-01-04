It’s time to vote for The Herald’s high school winter sports Athlete of the Week

Rock Hill Herald Fall Sports’ Athletes of the Week Nominees

Karis Alexander, Clover Girls’ Basketball : The 5-foot-8 junior scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds and a steal to lead Clover to a 38-29 win over Cuthbertson in the championship game of the Bennie Bennett Memorial tournament, where she also earned most valuable player (MVP) honors, Dec. 30.

Alexander also scored eight points to go with four rebounds, two assists, three steals and four blocks in a 50-23 win over Lancaster in the tournament semifinals, Dec. 29.

She had six points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 45-33 win over the Greenville Hurricanes in the tournament opener.

Alexander is averaging eight points, four rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for a Clover team (9-2) that has won five straight games.

Jason Blackman, York Wrestling : The Cougars’ freshman won the 113-pound title at Chester Duals, Dec. 30.

Blackman was a perfect 5-0 on his way to the Chester Duals’ title.

Ke’Mari Boyd, Rock Hill Basketball : The 5-foot-9 senior scored 18 points in a 66-58 win over host, Kings Mountain in the Kings Mountain Holiday Classic, Dec. 30.

Boyd also had 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 53-49 loss in the tournament opener, Dec. 28.

Rock Hill (9-2) also beat Ballou (Washington, D.C.) 60-34 in the tournament, Dec. 29.

Zion Brown, Legion Collegiate Basketball : The 5-foot-9 junior averaged nine points and three assists in two games at the Basketball Classic at the Palm Beaches (FL) this week.

Legion Collegiate is 6-10 overall this season.

Julienne Chambliss, Fort Mill Girls’ Basketball : The Yellow Jackets’ sophomore point guard had 11 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists to lead Fort Mill to a 52-31 win over Harding in the seventh-place game at the Copperhead Holiday Classic, Dec. 30.

Chambliss also had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 45-44 loss to Bessemer City in the tournament semifinal, Dec. 29.

Chambliss, an all-tournament team pick, opened the event with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 64-49 loss to Parkwood, Dec. 28.

Fort Mill is 6-7 overall this season.

Makailah Davis, Catawba Ridge Girls’ Basketball : The 5-foot-5 sophomore scored 20 points and had nine rebounds in a 64-32 win over Harding in the opener of the Copperhead Holiday Classic, Dec. 28.

Davis also had 20 points and five rebounds in a 68-54 win over Porter Ridge in the tournament semifinals, Dec. 29.

Davis capped off her week with 10 points in a 51-43 win over Rock Hill in the championship game, Dec. 30.

Davis, an all-tournament team selection, is averaging 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game for Catawba Ridge (10-3) this season

Sincere Rasul, Indian Land Basketball : The 6-foot junior scored 19 points to lead Indian Land to a 55-46 win over Conway in the championship game of the Modie Risher Classic tournament, where he also earned MVP honors, Dec. 30.

Rasul also had 16 points in a 58-24 win over Central Bucks West (PA) in the tournament semifinal, Dec. 29.

Rasul also had 23 points in a 73-59 victory over Ashley Ridge in the tournament opener, Dec. 28.

Rasul is averaging 17 points per game for Indian Land (13-2) this season.

Antwon Young, York Prep Basketball : The 6-foot-5 freshman forward had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead York Prep to a 50-49 win over Lewisville in the final game of the Northwestern Holiday Classic, Dec. 29.

York Prep (1-9) also lost to Charlotte Elite Academy, 72-26, Dec. 28 and Elevation Prep, 92-55, Dec. 27.







** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 31.

If you want to nominate an athlete : Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Pictures are also appreciated. Coaches must be willing to verify information.