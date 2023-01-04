Effective: 2023-01-13 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If this storm becomes stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, DEARBORN, NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND, KENTON, NORTHWESTERN BRACKEN, CAMPBELL, BOONE, GRANT, PENDLETON, EASTERN GALLATIN AND HAMILTON COUNTIES THROUGH 715 AM EST At 625 AM EST, a strong thunderstorm was located near Patriot, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, Harrison, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO