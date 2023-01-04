Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRIMBLE AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EST for central Kentucky.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If this storm becomes stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, DEARBORN, NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND, KENTON, NORTHWESTERN BRACKEN, CAMPBELL, BOONE, GRANT, PENDLETON, EASTERN GALLATIN AND HAMILTON COUNTIES THROUGH 715 AM EST At 625 AM EST, a strong thunderstorm was located near Patriot, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, Harrison, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clermont, Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 03:18:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN BRACKEN, CENTRAL CAMPBELL, NORTHEASTERN PENDLETON, SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON, CLERMONT AND SOUTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES THROUGH 730 AM EST At 653 AM EST, a strong thunderstorm was located near Falmouth, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Norwood, Fort Thomas, Newport, Madeira, Alexandria, Highland Heights, Milford, Bellevue, Dayton, Georgetown, Forestville, Amelia, Mount Orab, Mariemont, Bethel, New Richmond, Williamsburg, Terrace Park and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
