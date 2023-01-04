OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements in the State's opioid litigation. O'Connor says with these new settlements, Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements. These settlements rank Oklahoma near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per-capita basis from the companies alleged to bear partial responsibility for the State's opioid crisis.

