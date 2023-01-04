Read full article on original website
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
PHOTOS: Police attempting to identify people seen prior to deadly Gastonia home invasion
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives released photos Friday of people they’d like to speak with regarding the 2021 murder of a Gastonia man, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the individuals were at the Allison Avenue home of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore before he...
Upstate police officer’s house burns down, destroying everything
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police officer lost everything in a house fire this week, including four of his dogs. “And I think they were looking for me to save them,” said Officer Allen Baker. Blacksburg Police Officer Allen Baker and his wife came home Wednesday night,...
Arrest report: Gunman, victim recognized each other before Northlake Mall shooting
CHARLOTTE — An arrest report has new details about a shooting that happened inside Northlake Mall just days before Christmas. Police said one person was shot multiple times on Dec. 15 outside a jewelry store there. Officers said a bullet also hit a worker inside that store. It happened...
Man reported missing found dead in truck discovered in a creek, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 65-year-old Gaston County man who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead in a truck that was discovered in a creek the day after, police said. Gastonia police responded to the 1700 block of Lowell-Bethesda Road at about 5 p.m. Thursday after someone walking a dog saw a truck in the creek.
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed Steele Creek 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven in Steele Creek. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the 7-Eleven located at 9501 S. Tryon Street. Surveillance footage shows an individual enter...
Town manager: Ranlo officer accused of murder previously charged in school bus confrontation
RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo town manager told Channel 9 he knew that an officer now charged with murder had a previous charge while working as a police officer in Gastonia. It’s one of the new details Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered while digging into the employment history of Ranlo Police Officer Kawaku “Riley” Agyapon.
Hickory cop honored for saving two girls from fire
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For most, it’s a hypothetical question: “Would you run into a burning building?”. “Everybody says they’ll do it,” said Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett. “But, you don’t know even in yourself if you’ll do it.”. But...
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators are seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have seen Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, or a Toyota Prius in the Madison County area, near Asheville, between the date when the girl was last seen and when she was reporting missing three weeks later, according to the Cornelius Police Department.
Deadly shooting in Lancaster under investigation after victim was found in outbuilding, sheriff says
LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lancaster, and now the sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun leaving the building. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in...
Man charged with murder in parking lot shooting near Camp North End
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in north Charlotte. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., investigators responded to the parking lot of a shopping center at the corner of North Graham and West 24th streets, CMPD said. Police said Charles Jimmie Maxie, Jr.,...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Twenty-two drug dealers were arrested after a massive round-up operation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. Deputies say all the suspects were directly involved in the sale/facilitation...
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green...
Boy, 12, in critical condition after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt Thursday after he was hit by a car, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road around 7:15 p.m. for a collision that involved the boy and a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz.
Ranlo police officer accused of murder faces judge
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Ranlo police officer is in jail three days after investigators said he shot and killed a man during a domestic incident. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was inside the Gaston County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the officer faced a judge for the first time. Kawaku...
Business Owner Creates Community Watch Group After Recent Crime
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One Lancaster business owner wants to go back to the basics after gun shots rang out just a block from her hair school. After that scary moment, she is now teaming up with the Lancaster Police Department to create a Neighborhood Watch Program. “I...
“It hurts so bad”: Community and family hold vigil for 5-year-old killed on New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The words are hard to find, but Lyric Thomas’ spirit was easy to see Friday night in north Charlotte. Dozens of family and community members gathered to hold a vigil for the 5-year-old who was shot and killed early New Year’s Day. It was less than a month after her fifth birthday.
Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
Man found shot to death in Lancaster, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in an outbuilding on a property in Lancaster Wednesday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting at 1704 John Street around 8:07 p.m. where they found a man being tended to by two women. […]
Off-duty officer charged with murder makes court appearance in Gaston County
