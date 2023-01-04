ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Upstate police officer’s house burns down, destroying everything

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police officer lost everything in a house fire this week, including four of his dogs. “And I think they were looking for me to save them,” said Officer Allen Baker. Blacksburg Police Officer Allen Baker and his wife came home Wednesday night,...
BLACKSBURG, SC
Hickory cop honored for saving two girls from fire

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For most, it’s a hypothetical question: “Would you run into a burning building?”. “Everybody says they’ll do it,” said Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett. “But, you don’t know even in yourself if you’ll do it.”. But...
HICKORY, NC
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators are seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have seen Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, or a Toyota Prius in the Madison County area, near Asheville, between the date when the girl was last seen and when she was reporting missing three weeks later, according to the Cornelius Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Twenty-two drug dealers were arrested after a massive round-up operation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. Deputies say all the suspects were directly involved in the sale/facilitation...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Business Owner Creates Community Watch Group After Recent Crime

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One Lancaster business owner wants to go back to the basics after gun shots rang out just a block from her hair school. After that scary moment, she is now teaming up with the Lancaster Police Department to create a Neighborhood Watch Program. “I...
LANCASTER, SC
Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
GASTONIA, NC
Man found shot to death in Lancaster, deputies say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in an outbuilding on a property in Lancaster Wednesday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting at 1704 John Street around 8:07 p.m. where they found a man being tended to by two women. […]
LANCASTER, SC
Off-duty officer charged with murder makes court appearance in Gaston County

Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A Updated: 7 hours ago. The proposal consists of making the restaurant...
CHARLOTTE, NC

