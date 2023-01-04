Read full article on original website
cn2.com
12 Year Old Struck by Car While Attempting to Cross Rock Hill Road
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police is investigating a serious traffic accident after police say a 12 year old was struck by a vehicle when attempting to cross a busy road in Rock Hill Thursday evening. Police were called to the intersection of Celanese Road...
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
Man arrested after overdose death in Stanly County, sheriff’s office says
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a deadly overdose, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post on Friday. Detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Division determined that Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was a suspect.
WBTV
14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Gaston County on Friday evening, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the car was stolen in the Town of Dallas. The stolen vehicle was located by police in...
Man found safe after going missing in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department has a found a man that was reported missing just after midnight Saturday. Alexander Gilmore was last seen in the Hughes area in Lancaster around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the 29-year-old was on foot and possibly heading towards Rock Hill. Police...
Boy, 12, in critical condition after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt Thursday after he was hit by a car, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road around 7:15 p.m. for a collision that involved the boy and a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz.
12 y/o hit, seriously injured while crossing road in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 12-year-old was struck by a car while crossing a road in Rock Hill Thursday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. After speaking with the driver of the car […]
WBTV
Man dies after vehicle crashes into creek in Gaston County
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after his vehicle crashed into a creek in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road, just south of Gaston Christian School, near Duharts Creek. Police responded to the area...
Missing Gaston County man killed in single-vehicle collision: GPD
The collision happened around 5:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of Lowell Bethesda Road near Titman Road.
Man reported missing found dead in truck discovered in a creek, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 65-year-old Gaston County man who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead in a truck that was discovered in a creek the day after, police said. Gastonia police responded to the 1700 block of Lowell-Bethesda Road at about 5 p.m. Thursday after someone walking a dog saw a truck in the creek.
counton2.com
Upstate police officer’s house burns down, destroying everything
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police officer lost everything in a house fire this week, including four of his dogs. “And I think they were looking for me to save them,” said Officer Allen Baker. Blacksburg Police Officer Allen Baker and his wife came home Wednesday night,...
counton2.com
Hickory cop honored for saving two girls from fire
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For most, it’s a hypothetical question: “Would you run into a burning building?”. “Everybody says they’ll do it,” said Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett. “But, you don’t know even in yourself if you’ll do it.”. But...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
counton2.com
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators are seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have seen Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, or a Toyota Prius in the Madison County area, near Asheville, between the date when the girl was last seen and when she was reporting missing three weeks later, according to the Cornelius Police Department.
WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged with Felony DUI After Crash
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children and an adult are recovering after Rock Hill Police say a man driving under the influence crashed the SUV he was driving, hitting another vehicle. According to police, they were called to the 1800 block of Ogden Road on Friday, December...
cn2.com
“Nothing Can Be Done to Save Our Son,” says the Father of 12 Year Old Hit by Car
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The father of a 12 year old boy, hit by a car in Rock Hill told CN2 he’s been told by doctors nothing can be done to save his son. The father of Isaiah Domenech told CN2’s Renee O’Neil by phone they’re still at Levine Children’s Hospital on this Friday night.
Police: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 160 in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — One person has died following a car crash Tuesday in Fort Mill, the police department announced. A release from the Fort Mill Police Department said at 12:25 p.m. on January 3, officers with the Fort Mill Police Department were dispatched to a traffic collision on Highway 160 East/Tom Hall Street near Ashbrook Drive.
police1.com
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
Deadly shooting in Lancaster under investigation after victim was found in outbuilding, sheriff says
LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lancaster, and now the sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun leaving the building. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in...
