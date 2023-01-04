Read full article on original website
Teenager threatens family member with knife in Great Bend
On Jan. 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers arrival, they were advised Michael Warren, age 19, had gotten into an argument with a family member. During the argument, Warren went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife from the drawer. Warren went back into the living room and threatened the family member with the knife.
Great Bend traffic stop ends with cocaine charges
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Casey's General Store, 2716 10th Street, for an illegal license plate. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free...
Cop Shop (1/5)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/5) At 6:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & K-96 Highway. At 7:47 p.m. an accident was reported at U.S. 281 Highway & NE 50 Road. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/5) Breathing Problems. At 2:04 a.m. ambulance assistance...
Two men arrested for marijuana distribution charges in Pawnee Co.
Jason Cleaver, 22 of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, and Richard Cleaver, 23 of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were arrested without incident by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department December 29, 2022 following a traffic stop on a probable cause suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The K-9 unit was utilized...
Krier handing off resolutions to new Barton Co. Commission
Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting could have turned into a lame-duck session with three of the five commissioners leaving the body on Monday. Instead, outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier opened the meeting by motioning to add two resolutions to the agenda. The motion was denied, and Krier said the commission later had a good discussion in a study session.
Great Bend police officer forces entry, wakes residents in blazing structure
At approximately 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Great Bend Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in Great Bend. Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully involved in fire, a full size pickup fully involved in fire under a carport which was also on fire. Fire was spreading to another vehicle in the drive and was impinging on the residence.
Kansas man finds live grenade in garage
A man in Hoisington found a live grenade in his garage Wednesday morning.
Barton Co. updates resolution regarding installation of culverts
Barton County is changing the way it handles the installation of culverts and entrances. At Wednesday's commission meeting, the governing body voted 5-0 to rescind a county resolution originally adopted in August 2003, and update it with a new resolution that reflects current state statutes. County Director of Operations Matt...
50 pounds of marijuana found in Kansas traffic stop
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
Change order approved for more road maintenance in Great Bend
The Great Bend City Council approved $40,000 in additional funding for an outside contractor to finish crack sealing street in the southeast section of Great Bend. Circle C Pavers, already approved for the crack seal project, stated that due to the crack sizes, more material is needed than originally estimated. There were approximately 70 blocks left to complete.
WIBW
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Lights selected for Great Bend’s walking path at Vets Park
City officials have selected lights to be installed along the walking trail at Veterans Memorial Park in Great Bend. Interim City Administrator Logan Burns said the city is now looking at the availability to see when the lights can be ordered. Improving the lighting around the walking path is part...
kfdi.com
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
Barton Commission decides against resolutions ahead of final meeting
The approval of the agenda is usually a mere technicality at the start of Barton County Commission meetings. During Wednesday's meeting, just a few days before three new commissioners are sworn in, the agenda vote turned interesting. Outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier asked for two more items to be added to...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
McPherson 911 gets lots of calls, refinery says it is 'flaring event'
MCPHERSON COUNTY— McPherson County 911 started out Monday morning getting a lot of calls about the refinery. They said on social media, "We have spoken to staff (a few times, actually) and just wanted to pass on that yes, they are aware of what's going on and have assured us it's a flaring event."
Crisis center now fully operational
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
Great Bend official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
