Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Teenager threatens family member with knife in Great Bend

On Jan. 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers arrival, they were advised Michael Warren, age 19, had gotten into an argument with a family member. During the argument, Warren went into the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife from the drawer. Warren went back into the living room and threatened the family member with the knife.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend traffic stop ends with cocaine charges

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 3:48 a.m., officers with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of Casey's General Store, 2716 10th Street, for an illegal license plate. During the traffic stop, K9 Menta was utilized to conduct a free...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/5) At 6:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at 24th & K-96 Highway. At 7:47 p.m. an accident was reported at U.S. 281 Highway & NE 50 Road. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/5) Breathing Problems. At 2:04 a.m. ambulance assistance...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Krier handing off resolutions to new Barton Co. Commission

Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting could have turned into a lame-duck session with three of the five commissioners leaving the body on Monday. Instead, outgoing Commissioner Kirby Krier opened the meeting by motioning to add two resolutions to the agenda. The motion was denied, and Krier said the commission later had a good discussion in a study session.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend police officer forces entry, wakes residents in blazing structure

At approximately 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Great Bend Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in Great Bend. Upon arrival, crews found a detached garage fully involved in fire, a full size pickup fully involved in fire under a carport which was also on fire. Fire was spreading to another vehicle in the drive and was impinging on the residence.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Change order approved for more road maintenance in Great Bend

The Great Bend City Council approved $40,000 in additional funding for an outside contractor to finish crack sealing street in the southeast section of Great Bend. Circle C Pavers, already approved for the crack seal project, stated that due to the crack sizes, more material is needed than originally estimated. There were approximately 70 blocks left to complete.
GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
HAYS, KS
kfdi.com

3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Crisis center now fully operational

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
HUTCHINSON, KS
