Do you have a hidden desire to take the stage? Go for it!. The NOVA in Billings is holding auditions for Taming of the Shrew on Sunday, January 8th from 6pm to 7pm. “The main plot depicts the courtship of Petruchio and Katherine, the headstrong, obdurate shrew… whom numerous attempts at taming take place. With stinging wit, strong comebacks, and the sharp use of words that The Bard is known for! Come be a part of this classic! #10thingstoLOVEaboutit,” stated NOVA.

