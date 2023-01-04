ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yourbigsky.com

Travel B-Ball season is here! Trailhead Tip Off Classic Saturday

Big Sky Ballin’ launches the 2nd Annual Trailhead Tip-Off Classic Saturday, January 7th and 8th, 2023!. The tournament is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday and there is a 3-game minimum guarantee so you can enjoy multiple big action competitive games. In 2023, this is the 4th grade division...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Taming of the Shrew auditions at NOVA

Do you have a hidden desire to take the stage? Go for it!. The NOVA in Billings is holding auditions for Taming of the Shrew on Sunday, January 8th from 6pm to 7pm. “The main plot depicts the courtship of Petruchio and Katherine, the headstrong, obdurate shrew… whom numerous attempts at taming take place. With stinging wit, strong comebacks, and the sharp use of words that The Bard is known for! Come be a part of this classic! #10thingstoLOVEaboutit,” stated NOVA.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Fast Car Action! Magic City Remote Control weekend

If you haven’t had the awesome and fun experience of racing a remote-control race car or truck, give it a try and get in on the fun along with the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Club this weekend in Billings. The Magic City R/C is getting the new year underway...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings Ranching for Profit; The latest and greatest business strategies

Montana’s financial stronghold has always included farming and ranching. But those profits and amazing lifestyle don’t happen by chance. It takes extremely hard work, perseverance, and discipline. There is an incredible class being taught to hand down those principles of success Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at the Billings...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
yourbigsky.com

Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time

If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner

I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
BILLINGS, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages

Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
MONTANA STATE

