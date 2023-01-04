Read full article on original website
Blue Angels return to Billings
The Blue Angels will perform a short flyover in Billings on Jan. 13 in advance of the return of the Yellowstone International Air Show.
Travel B-Ball season is here! Trailhead Tip Off Classic Saturday
Big Sky Ballin’ launches the 2nd Annual Trailhead Tip-Off Classic Saturday, January 7th and 8th, 2023!. The tournament is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday and there is a 3-game minimum guarantee so you can enjoy multiple big action competitive games. In 2023, this is the 4th grade division...
Taming of the Shrew auditions at NOVA
Do you have a hidden desire to take the stage? Go for it!. The NOVA in Billings is holding auditions for Taming of the Shrew on Sunday, January 8th from 6pm to 7pm. “The main plot depicts the courtship of Petruchio and Katherine, the headstrong, obdurate shrew… whom numerous attempts at taming take place. With stinging wit, strong comebacks, and the sharp use of words that The Bard is known for! Come be a part of this classic! #10thingstoLOVEaboutit,” stated NOVA.
Fast Car Action! Magic City Remote Control weekend
If you haven’t had the awesome and fun experience of racing a remote-control race car or truck, give it a try and get in on the fun along with the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Club this weekend in Billings. The Magic City R/C is getting the new year underway...
Championship culture a foundational point for No. 1 Billings Central girls
Things seem different with the Billings Central girls basketball program. Gone is a decorated class headlined by current Boise State freshman Mya Hansen, leaving a big void on the floor and in the locker room. “You don't replace the kids you lose. You invest in them helping create a culture...
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
Sudden closure of Rise Again Tattoo angers Billings customers
The shop unexpectedly closed its doors last week, just days after Kayla received a $400 dollar gift certificate for more ink.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Why I Gave a Ride to a Billings Transient at 5:30 in the Morning
I did something today that I don't typically do. I pulled into the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings this morning a little after 5 AM and started to circle through our tiny parking lot. Of course, it was full. "No biggie", I thought, "I'll just find a spot to park on Montana Avenue."
Billings Ranching for Profit; The latest and greatest business strategies
Montana’s financial stronghold has always included farming and ranching. But those profits and amazing lifestyle don’t happen by chance. It takes extremely hard work, perseverance, and discipline. There is an incredible class being taught to hand down those principles of success Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at the Billings...
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time
If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner
I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
“Nature’s Best Hope” Learn how to create a conservation in your own yard
Not only is he on the New York Times Bestseller list, but Doug Tallamy is in Billings at the Montana Audubon Center!. Tallamy is the author of “Nature’s Best Hope,” an inspiring read on how we can all be conservationists in our own backyards and beyond. Tallamy...
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
Montana among 27 states that raised its minimum wage Monday
According to the Montana Department of Labor, only 4.2% of the state’s workforce was making minimum wage in 2022.
Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages
Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
'I know the fate': Billings woman faces future of possible Huntington's Disease
Huntington’s Disease is a brain disease that causes deterioration in a person’s physical, mental and emotional abilities.
