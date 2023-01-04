ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
atozsports.com

The NFL made a big mistake moving Titans vs. Jaguars to Saturday night

When the NFL introduced flexible scheduling in 2006, the idea behind it was to allow surprise contending teams an opportunity to “play their way onto primetime.”. Between Weeks 11-17, and occasionally between Weeks 5-10, the league reserved the right to reschedule the Sunday Night Football game to ensure quality matchups throughout the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise

Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Titans coach gets real when discussing Malik Willis’ development

The development of rookie quarterback Malik Willis has been a hot-button topic since the Tennessee Titans selected him in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After turning in a handful of disappointing performances in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, Willis is now the back-up to Joshua Dobbs. Keep in mind that the Titans started Dobbs over Willis in Week 17 after having been with the team for a grand total of nine days.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Panthers Opinion: Time For Management To Improve Approach

The Carolina Panthers hover at a crossroads. With one failed coaching hire under his belt, what’s the future for the Panthers?. Despite a recent history of losing, the Carolina Panthers are a sleeping giant. With a two-state, rabid fanbase, and a billionaire owner, Carolina possesses all the tools to succeed. Yet, after a coaching failure, and a litany of free agent faux pas, the franchise still looks for long-term answers. With the 2022 season lurking in the rearview, an uncertain but potentially successful future awaits. If owner David Tepper and GM Scott Fitterer do not botch the process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball: Leaky Black says he isn't 'just a defender' after career scoring night against Wake Forest

North Carolina returned to the win column on Wednesday with a crucial 88-79 victory over Wake Forest in the Smith Center. As the Tar Heels' backcourt of Caleb Love and R.J. Davis struggled to score in a closely contested first half, fifth-year senior Leaky Black provided a much-needed spark on offense, pouring in a game-high 14 points before halftime en route to a career-high 18 points on the night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

On The Beat: New Year, New UNC Team?

The first On The Beat episode of 2023 means Ross Martin joining host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to discuss Hubert Davis’ North Carolina basketball team fresh off a win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night. The IC crew also brings Mack Brown’s football program into the discussion in the second half of the show. With the first day of classes in Chapel Hill on Monday, Jan. 9, nearly 20 new Tar Heels will join the program as either high school early enrollees or transfer portal newcomers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs chase No. 1 seed, Jaguars or Titans in AFC South?

Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Chiefs...
WASHINGTON STATE

