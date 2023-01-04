ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester’s IT Edge Places Focus on Aiding Accountant Firms In January

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071QQ6_0k33Uahn00
Photo byiStock.

With all of the New Year celebrations and festivities come and gone, now is the time of year where people set various goals for themselves. With these resolutions being set, certain organizations see a large uptick in business over the first few weeks of the new year. 

Common resolutions usually involve personal fitness or personal finances, which makes the first month of 2023 the perfect month for IT Edge’s new initiative. January is accountant marketing month at IT Edge. 

With so many people wanting to get their finances in order for the new year, this poses a great opportunity to small to medium sized accounting firms looking to gain more business.

IT Edge can offer help to accounting firms in so many ways, keep reading to find out how.

Digital Marketing to Diversify Your Client Base 

With new potential clients looking for accounting services, this provides a great opportunity for small to medium sized accounting firms to market themselves and their services to these prospective customers. 

None of that can be done without a cutting-edge website, and a strong social media presence. Luckily, IT Edge is an expert in both categories. 

Reaching new people requires your site to be properly optimized with search engine optimization, or SEO, content.

That’s why this month, IT Edge is offering one free month of free search engine optimization content and services. This will show you the difference that these marketing strategies make, especially with a large new prospective client base.

So what else can IT Edge do to help?

Social Media to Show Yourself Off

During accountant month, social media becomes increasingly important. If used correctly, social media essentially works as a free form of advertising. 

Running a strong social media presence can be extremely beneficial to small and medium sized benefits, providing all of the benefits from running big advertising campaigns, and none of the negatives.

That’s why this month, IT Edge wants any and all accounting firms to give their social media management services a try. During this accountant month initiative, IT Edge is offering two free weeks of social media management for any and all accounting firms. 

This initiative includes custom content creation, scheduled posting, and analytics reporting to show that it’s actually working!

Need something more than digital marketing? Don’t worry, IT Edge still has you covered.

More Than Digital Marketing

While digital marketing services can benefit any company out there, some accountants just don’t need it. With a strong reputation and history, as well as a solid client base, there’s no need to put the extra time in digital marketing.

Still, IT Edge has services to offer. IT Edge supports many accounting services in the greater West Chester area, so they know how many IT needs any accounting firm has. 

That’s why IT Edge offers expert Quickbooks support, as well as expert knowledge on tax preparation software such as:

  • CCH Pro Systems FX
  • Thompson Reuters Creative Solutions UltraTax
  • Drake
  • Intuit ProSeriers

With so much knowledge and experience, it’s hard to imagine a way IT Edge couldn’t help your team.

Contact IT Edge Today

With all of these fresh resolutions in mind, now is the time to capitalize. This month only IT Edge is offering a free month of SEO services, or two free weeks of social media management. They’re sure that these practices will give you undeniable results.

Are you interested in seeing what IT Edge can offer your accounting firm? Contact them today to get started!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Berwyn FinTech Company Expects More Growth in 2023

Berwyn’s Fiduciary Exchange partners (FIDx) is planning on going big in 2023. Last year, the fintech company doubled their assets, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Main Line startup will be making deals with 15 insurance giants, including Nationwide and Prudential. According to Crunchbase, the company...
BERWYN, PA
VISTA.Today

The Alliance for Health Equity Introduces ‘Let’s Talk Allyship’ Challenge for Coatesville

Jeff Hunt, Haven Behavioral Hospital LLC discussing Coatesville’s behavioral health recovery. The Alliance for Health Equity has announced the launch of the Let’s Talk Allyship: Community-Designed Solutions Challenge. This is a five-part series developed to invest in Coatesville’s community voice and capacity-building efforts. From February – June, The Let’s Talk Allyship Challenge Series will take participants through a process of innovation to explore, test, adapt, and fine-tune community-created solutions. The winning community-created solutions will be adopted and implemented by government, nonprofits, and grassroots efforts.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized in 2023 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ for Cardiovascular Care

Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

New York Times: Nonbinary CBS3 Philadelphia Employee Brings Their Whole Self to Work

Ginger Copes, who is nonbinary, can bring their whole self to work when they head to the CBS3 Philadelphia office, writes Shane O’Neill for The New York Times. Copes first began considering their work outfits as a self-expression opportunity after an on-boarding meeting where employees were encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Copes ditched traditionally masculine looks and instead started wearing maxi skirts paired with button-down shirts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Lists Five Best Restaurants in Coatesville

If you’re looking for a bite to eat in Coatesville, then you’re in luck because PhillyBite Magazine lists five best restaurants in Coatesville for you to try. In no particular order, first on the list is The Whip Tavern. Full of British eats as well as wine and spirits, The Whip Tavern also encourages BYOB. Its rustic atmosphere makes it the perfect place for an informal dinner or fun time with family and friends.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

25 Philly Airport Gates Upgrading With Facial Scanners

Twenty-five gates at Philadelphia International Airport will soon have facial scanners installed, a new security feature for international passengers, writes Brian Saunders for Philly Voice. Facial biometric technology is being installed in Terminal A East and A West to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection verify identities of passengers flying...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy