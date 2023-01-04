Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars

The 2022 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars was feted in an outdoor ceremony at Penn State Great Valley. Photo by VISTA Today

The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is rapidly approaching.

Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Jan. 6.

In 2019, VISTA Today launched VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.

After three highly successful installments of VISTA Millennial Superstars, we are now searching, with the help of Penn State Great Valley and the Chester County Economic Development Council, for our fourth class of honorees.

The annual Awards Reception & Celebration, which has become the premier networking event in Chester County, will be held on Thursday, May 18 at the Penn State Great Valley Conference Center.

Photo by Penn State Great Valley

What is a VISTA Millennial Superstar?

It’s a young professional (under the age of 40) who is breaking down walls, shattering expectations, and doing remarkable work in his or her profession or community. VISTA Millennial Superstars are blazing trails of success throughout Chester County, making it a better place to live.

How does the process work? Nominate an employee, colleague, client, friend, or yourself to join the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars.

A committee will then evaluate and select 40 honorees from the hundreds of expected submissions. Honorees must:

live or work in Chester County or be enrolled in a Chester County-based university

be 39 years old or younger as of April 30, 2023

have achieved notable success in their chosen profession or trade

be actively engaged in efforts to improve Chester County’s quality of place

be an awesome person

The winners will be announced the week of Feb. 13, and their profiles will be featured on VISTA Today beginning March 6.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the HC Opportunity Center, the Thorndale-based nonprofit formerly known as Handi-Crafters that has a well-established history of service to the community, providing people with employment barriers training and a job opportunity in their journey to reach their full potential.

Have questions or want to know more about VISTA Millennial Superstars? Check out our FAQs .

Nominate someone to be a VISTA Millennial Superstar .