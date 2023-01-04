ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars

 3 days ago

The 2022 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars was feted in an outdoor ceremony at Penn State Great Valley.Photo byVISTA Today

The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is rapidly approaching.

Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Jan. 6.

In 2019, VISTA Today launched VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.

After three highly successful installments of VISTA Millennial Superstars, we are now searching, with the help of Penn State Great Valley and the Chester County Economic Development Council, for our fourth class of honorees.

The annual Awards Reception & Celebration, which has become the premier networking event in Chester County, will be held on Thursday, May 18 at the Penn State Great Valley Conference Center.

Photo byPenn State Great Valley

What is a VISTA Millennial Superstar?

It’s a young professional (under the age of 40) who is breaking down walls, shattering expectations, and doing remarkable work in his or her profession or community. VISTA Millennial Superstars are blazing trails of success throughout Chester County, making it a better place to live.

How does the process work? Nominate an employee, colleague, client, friend, or yourself to join the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars.

A committee will then evaluate and select 40 honorees from the hundreds of expected submissions. Honorees must:

  • live or work in Chester County or be enrolled in a Chester County-based university
  • be 39 years old or younger as of April 30, 2023
  • have achieved notable success in their chosen profession or trade
  • be actively engaged in efforts to improve Chester County’s quality of place
  • be an awesome person

The winners will be announced the week of Feb. 13, and their profiles will be featured on VISTA Today beginning March 6.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the HC Opportunity Center, the Thorndale-based nonprofit formerly known as Handi-Crafters that has a well-established history of service to the community, providing people with employment barriers training and a job opportunity in their journey to reach their full potential.

Have questions or want to know more about VISTA Millennial Superstars? Check out our FAQs.

Nominate someone to be a VISTA Millennial Superstar.

Sponsors are still being sought for the program. Learn more about the various opportunities available to partner with VISTA Today as it honors Chester County’s next generation of leaders.

