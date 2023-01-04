Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Macy's says its holiday sales will be lower, citing inflation pressures
Turns out inflation may have put a damper on the holidays. Macy's chair and CEO Jeff Gennette said lulls during the non-peak holiday weeks "were deeper than anticipated" and that consumers will continue to feel pressured into 2023, in a Q4 update Friday. Macy's said Friday its net sales from...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Got a stash of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons? You'd better use them soon
Bed Bath & Beyond coupon shoppers take note: If you have a stash of its big blue 20% off coupons in your drawer or in your inbox, better use them soon. The struggling home goods retailer issued a dire prediction on Thursday, calling into doubt its ability to stay in business much longer and said it was exploring a path forward that includes filing for bankruptcy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maker of OXO and Osprey is laying off 10% of staff
Helen of Troy, which owns OXO and Osprey among other consumer goods and beauty brands, is laying off 10% of its staff, in the face of sluggish demand and economic uncertainty. "The new structure will reduce the size of our global workforce with impact across all business segments, departments and shared services," said COO Noel Geoffroy during an analyst call Thursday. "We did not take this decision lightly."
Amazon to lay off 18,000
CEO Andy Jassy told employees on Wednesday that the company would begin laying off workers on January 18, with 18,000 jobs eventually getting eliminated.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Comments / 0