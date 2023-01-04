ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker failed in spectacular fashion against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the runoff election last month, eventually conceding the race when he trailed by more than 100,000 votes on election night, a staggering amount given the Republican standing of the state and performance of other Republican candidates in Georgia. While Fox News dubbed him Read more... The post Herschel Walker staffer shares horrific allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How McCarthy survived the House chaos to win the speaker's gavel

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz strode into House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's office on Monday night with a list of demands. Among them: The chairmanship of a key House Armed Services subcommittee. McCarthy rejected the offer. That decision set in motion a chain of events that left Gaetz and McCarthy locked...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Michigan attorney general re-opens criminal probe into fake electors for Trump

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-opened her criminal investigation into fake electors who signed a certificate claiming former President Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 election when he did not, she said on Friday. Nessel, a Democrat who previously referred the matter to federal prosecutors, told reporters...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown

House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DNC officials recommend giving New Hampshire and Georgia extra time to meet requirements under proposed 2024 calendar

The co-chairs of the Democratic Party's rule-making arm are recommending that New Hampshire and Georgia be given extra time to take steps toward changing their presidential primary dates. Last month, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee approved a proposed calendar that would make South Carolina the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The House has a speaker. Here's what comes next

Now that a House speaker has been selected following a dayslong stalemate and members have finally been sworn in, the chamber can look toward picking back up business and organizing GOP-led committees. Every new Congress must pass a new set of House rules, and doing so will be the top...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

South Carolina's six-week abortion ban struck down by state Supreme Court

The South Carolina state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's six-week ban on abortion violates the state's constitution. The 2021 law had banned abortions once what it called a "fetal heartbeat" is detected, which can be as early as four weeks, and more commonly, six weeks into pregnancy, with exceptions for fetal anomalies, risk to the life of the mother, or in some cases of rape or incest.
