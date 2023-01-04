Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants entering the U.S. illegally are devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants walked for about an hour early Friday to surrender to border agents in Yuma, Arizona. The group included Cubans who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum now applies just as much to them. President Joe Biden announced a day before that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally, effective immediately. But he offered humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries.
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:13 p.m. EST
Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies. Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death while covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last Western journalist to interview Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot, has died. Thayer’s brother said he was found dead at his Falmouth, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday. He was 62 and had been suffering multiple ailments. Thayer worked for several news organizations, but landed the Pol Pot interview while working for the Far Eastern Economic Review. His 1997 report on the leader of the murderous regime that devastated Cambodia was the reclusive Pol Pot’s first interview in nearly 20 years. Thayer wrote of slipping into the jungle to see Pol Pot, who shocked the world by saying said his “conscience is clear.”
Biden’s agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A high-stakes, yearslong legal battle over a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada is headed back to court in Reno. A federal judge will hear new arguments Thursday from lawyers for the mining company, the U.S. agency that approved it and the rancher, tribes and conservationists fighting the project. Judge Miranda Du has refused twice to grant temporary injunctions sought by tribal leaders who say the mine is on sacred land where the U.S. Cavalry massacred their ancestors in 1865. The government approved the project in the final days of the Trump administration. President Biden has continued to embrace it to speed up lithium mining to make batteries for electric cars.
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. It will be his first visit to the border since taking office. Biden says he hopes to see “what’s going on” there. He also plans to make remarks about border security on Thursday. There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum. Republican leaders have criticized the president over his border security policies and questioned why he hasn’t made a trip there yet.
Hillary Clinton joins Columbia U as global affairs professor
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will become a professor focusing on international affairs at Columbia University. Columbia president Lee Bollinger announced Thursday that Clinton is joining the university as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects. Bollinger noted Clinton’s long experience in public service as a secretary of state, a U.S. senator and as a first lady, as well as her two presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2016. Columbia said Clinton will work with School of International and Public Affairs students starting this fall.
Ex-lawmaker who served time for Jan. 6 riot seeks House seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia lawmaker who served three months in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6th Capitol riot says he’s running for Congress. Derrick Evans announced his plans Friday, two years to the day after storming the U.S. Capitol. Evans pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge. At sentencing, he told a judge that he regretted his actions. After his release in late October, his tone had changed. Evans now calls the federal government’s investigations into the riot “gross miscarriages of justice.” Evans was elected to the state House of Delegates two months before the riot but resigned before serving a day in the Legislature.
Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with ‘no action’
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina U.S. Sen. Richard Burr says the investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic has concluded with “no action.” An attorney for Burr’s brother-in-law also said on Friday the SEC probe of his client is over with no insider trading found. Burr and other members of Congress had been the focus of public criticism for aggressive trading in early 2020, before the economic threat from the virus was widely known. Burr had already been cleared of wrongdoing by the Justice Department. Burr didn’t seek reelection in November. Burr brother-in-law Gerald Fauth is a government official.
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against a Trump administration ban on bump stocks, the devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from a semi-automatic weapon after the initial trigger pull. The ruling came Friday from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The ban was instituted after a sniper using bump stock-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. At issue in the case was whether bump stocks should be considered “machine guns” under federal law. There are conflicting court rulings on the issue and the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the matter.
Golden Globes are back on TV, but are reform efforts enough?
NEW YORK (AP) — A year after their mighty fall, the battered, 80-year-old Golden Globes are back on NBC. After dumping the telecast last year, the network decided to go ahead Tuesday under a limited, one-year broadcast deal. The Globes promise to be starry once again after the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association spent months working on reforms aimed at eliminating the taint of sexism, lack of diversity and ethical and financial lapses among its members. Some powerful stakeholders are on board with progress so far. But they acknowledge more must be done. The Globes air Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.
