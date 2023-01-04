ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn vs. Georgia: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGhcL_0k33T3tO00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Both the Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to continue their win streaks during an SEC matchup at Stegman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on SEC Network, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Auburn vs. Georgia

Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Stegman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

Channel: SEC Network

Vegas odds

Auburn is a 6.5-point favorite over Georgia on Wednesday, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 136.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Auburn

Predicted point differential: 4.7

Win probability (for Auburn): 67.1%

Matchup quality: 77.4

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Auburn vs. Georgia ranked as the tenth highest-rated game on Wednesday’s slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Auburn 69, Georgia 63

Win probability (for Auburn): 70%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Auburn comes away with a victory over Georgia.

More on Auburn vs. Georgia

Moreover, both Auburn and Georgia have enjoyed fast starts to the 2022-23 season, but something has to give on Wednesday in Athens.

The Bulldogs have won their last three games, victories over Notre Dame, Chattanooga and Rider have them feeling good heading into their first SEC showdown. As for the Tigers, they’ve won their last two games, defeating Washington and capturing their first SEC win of the season over Florida last time out.

Leading the way for Auburn will be guard Wendell Green Jr., who has amassed 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game throughout the season thus far. On the other side, Georgia’s Kario Oquendo and his 14.3 points per game will be hoping to slow him down.

It’s going to be a fascinating matchup in Athens, and both Auburn and Georgia will be hoping to end their night victorious.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers

Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
AUBURN, AL
WALB 10

Uga not going to championship game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia will be without at least one Bulldog when they play for the national championship Monday night. Uga X, the team’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles for the title game. The Seiler family, of Savannah, has confirmed that a...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former UGA star has been there, done that

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run

An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
MONTGOMERY, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia

Where are The Best Oyster Bars & Shacks in Georgia?. C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar in Atlanta, GA, is a high-end seafood and oyster bar that has garnered much praise from media outlets and was ranked as the best new seafood restaurant by Atlanta Magazine. The restaurant, which has a plush interior and a menu that features two different types of clam chowder, boasts impressive seafood. There are several preparations for fish, including a hearty bowl of clams, mussels, and king crab. Argyle booths and a tiled floor add to the chic vibe of the restaurant. Several preparations of fried seafood are on the menu, including dry-aged beef and a daily entree special. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the full raw bar. The selection includes oysters, clams, and lobsters. The raw bar also features classic cocktails.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

2 go to runoff for Georgia House seat of ex-speaker Ralston

ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston of Blue Ridge, the executive director of […]
GEORGIA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know

For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

INTERVIEW: New university now open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the pandemic, approximately 57-percent of Americans lost their jobs - that gave them a lot of time to think about their futures. Many decided in 2023 they were going back to school to get a degree or a higher degree. The Chattahoochee...
COLUMBUS, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Country Music award winner spent some early years in Phenix City

He was born Frederick Segrest in Loachapoka in 1926. He was one of 15 children born to sharecroppers. When he was five years old, he learned to play the guitar. At seven years old, he ran away from home. By the time he was 12 years old, he quit school and was sent away by his parents to serve a year in the Civilian Conservation Corps – actually, it was more of a sentence for being a juvenile delinquent. When he was 14 years old, he convinced his parents to lie so he could enlist in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He saw combat action in both Iwo Jima and Guam. Following the war, he taught self-defense at the Los Angeles Police Academy. He drifted across Texas and New York doing manual labor.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSB Radio

Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain

A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
ATHENS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
EUFAULA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy