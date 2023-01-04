Auburn vs. Georgia: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Both the Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to continue their win streaks during an SEC matchup at Stegman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on SEC Network, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Auburn vs. Georgia

Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Stegman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

Channel: SEC Network

Vegas odds

Auburn is a 6.5-point favorite over Georgia on Wednesday, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 136.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Auburn

Predicted point differential: 4.7

Win probability (for Auburn): 67.1%

Matchup quality: 77.4

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Auburn vs. Georgia ranked as the tenth highest-rated game on Wednesday’s slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Auburn 69, Georgia 63

Win probability (for Auburn): 70%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Auburn comes away with a victory over Georgia.

More on Auburn vs. Georgia

Moreover, both Auburn and Georgia have enjoyed fast starts to the 2022-23 season, but something has to give on Wednesday in Athens.

The Bulldogs have won their last three games, victories over Notre Dame, Chattanooga and Rider have them feeling good heading into their first SEC showdown. As for the Tigers, they’ve won their last two games, defeating Washington and capturing their first SEC win of the season over Florida last time out.

Leading the way for Auburn will be guard Wendell Green Jr., who has amassed 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game throughout the season thus far. On the other side, Georgia’s Kario Oquendo and his 14.3 points per game will be hoping to slow him down.

It’s going to be a fascinating matchup in Athens, and both Auburn and Georgia will be hoping to end their night victorious.