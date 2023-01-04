ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kchanews.com

Toni Pieper, 68, Charles City

Toni Pieper age 68 of Charles City, IA, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with arrangements.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

Charles City’s TLC Now Operating Open in New Home

The relocation of The Learning Center (TLC) childcare into their new home in Charles City is now official. TLC was shut down for the last week-and-a-half to move operations from their previous location in the former Fareway grocery store, into the 1970’s section of the former Charles City middle school building. They reopened at 6:30 am Wednesday (01.04) morning.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
106.9 KROC

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Semi crash temporarily closes part of Highway 218 near Waverly

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down as some roads are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning. It comes after the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near Waverly were closed due to an overturned semi. The crash happened on Highway 218 between 210th Street and 230th Street. A detour had to be setup while crews worked to clear the crash. Officials have not reported the condition of the driver.
WAVERLY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
WATERLOO, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

RMC Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Regional Medical Center in Manchester has welcomed their first baby in 2023. Archer Ray Hepler was born on Monday, January 2nd at 6:41 pm. Parents Travis and Kayla Hepler celebrated the new year welcoming their baby boy, who weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces. The staff at RMC recognized the first...
MANCHESTER, IA
kwayradio.com

Bremer Avenue Bridge Replacement

The Bremer Avenue Bridge in Waverly will close for about a year beginning late this Fall or early Winter when the river levels go down, according to the DOT. Waverly Chamber of Commerce executive director Travis Toliver says he believes the Waverly business community will be ready to adjust to the closure.
WAVERLY, IA
kchanews.com

New Public Chickasaw County Ambulance Off to Busy Start

The new County-run ambulance service in Chickasaw County is in its first week of operation. EMS Director Joel Knutson says they’ve had a busy start since they began serving the County at 12 am Sunday (01.01.23). Knutson says while EMS staff are ready to serve, they’re also still getting...
iheart.com

Fayette County Fire Destroys Barn, RV, and Mobile Home

(Fayette County, IA) -- A fire destroys a barn, an RV, and a mobile home in Fayette County Wednesday. The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire after 12:30 Wednesday morning. Crews could see flames coming out from all sides of the barn. Firefighters spent about five hours on the scene, and the barn, RV, and mobile home have been considered a total loss.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away

Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Semi Crashes Off Bridge in Buchanan County

A semi crashed off an icy bridge in Buchanan County on Tuesday morning. It happened south of Hazleton before 7:30 am. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call of an accident near the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows a...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

More details released on shooting of man in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was shot twice Monday afternoon in Mason City. Police were called to the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue around 12:42 pm and found a male who had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedic and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
OSAGE, IA
kchanews.com

Charles City Sees Taxable Valuations Drop Again

Taxable valuations are down again this year for Charles City. During their meeting Tuesday night, City Administrator Steve Diers told the City Council that the City’s taxable value dropped by about $3.5 million dollars. That calculates out to around $30,000 less in General Fund dollars to use for the new fiscal year starting July 1st.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Howard County Sheriff’s Office Retires One Deputy, Hires Another

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has recently retired one deputy and hired another. The end of 2022 brought the retirement of Deputy Darwin Kueker after 42-plus years in law enforcement. Kueker began his career with the Cresco Police Department, but spent the majority of his time as a peace officer with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning

A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and demolition waste. “Mr. […] The post DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

