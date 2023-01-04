Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Cedar Falls Taco Restaurant Opens For Business
A new year means more new restaurants and businesses opening up!. We like to keep you up to date with all of the restaurants in the area and in 2023 we will continue to do that! The new year started with a bang for one new addition to the Downtown Cedar Falls dining scene.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
kwayradio.com
Bremer Avenue Bridge Replacement
The Bremer Avenue Bridge in Waverly will close for about a year beginning late this Fall or early Winter when the river levels go down, according to the DOT. Waverly Chamber of Commerce executive director Travis Toliver says he believes the Waverly business community will be ready to adjust to the closure.
KCRG.com
Semi crash temporarily closes part of Highway 218 near Waverly
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down as some roads are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning. It comes after the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near Waverly were closed due to an overturned semi. The crash happened on Highway 218 between 210th Street and 230th Street. A detour had to be setup while crews worked to clear the crash. Officials have not reported the condition of the driver.
KCRG.com
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office has identified the human remains found on December 30, 2022 as missing Cedar Rapids employee Erik Spaw. Police said hunters found the body in the Cedar River near Bertram on Friday. Erik Spaw, an employee with the Cedar...
KIMT
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
KCRG.com
Friend remembers woman stabbed, killed at Cedar Rapids apartment
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
Two New Mexican Restaurants Have Opened in the Corridor
If you're looking for Mexican food, you don't have to look far! Eastern Iowa is home to a TON of Mexican restaurants, including two new ones right here in the Corridor!. Let's start over in Hiawatha. Last month, a new place called 4 Hermanos Mexican Food opened in the former Karma Coffee Cafe at 1725 Boyson Road. The coffee shop closed its doors last March after around four-years in business.
3 News Now
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
kchanews.com
New Public Chickasaw County Ambulance Off to Busy Start
The new County-run ambulance service in Chickasaw County is in its first week of operation. EMS Director Joel Knutson says they’ve had a busy start since they began serving the County at 12 am Sunday (01.01.23). Knutson says while EMS staff are ready to serve, they’re also still getting...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
KIMT
More details released on shooting of man in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was shot twice Monday afternoon in Mason City. Police were called to the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue around 12:42 pm and found a male who had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedic and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
KIMT
Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
Comments / 0