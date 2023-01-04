Candlelight—a series that pairs the glow of candles with the most intimate venues—is bringing enchanting new shows to the OC. With pop covers, anime soundtracks, and classics like Vivaldi, there’s a Candlelight show for everyone. Get your tickets and prepare to be swept away by a magical evening. The shows that Candlelight OC will be putting on include The Best of Joe Hisaishi, A Tribute to Coldplay, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More, and a cozy Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” and More. String quartets, jazz musicians, rock and roll tributes, stunning vocalists, and even ballet dancers have taken the stage in the many shows that the Candlelight series has put on across the world. Candlelight will be pairing with musical groups like the Salastina String Quartet and the Range Ensemble to bring each magical show to life.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO