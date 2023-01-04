Read full article on original website
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
tourcounsel.com
Downtown Disney District | Shopping center in Anaheim, California
Downtown Disney District is the shopping, dining and entertainment complex located on the Disneyland grounds. You do not need a ticket for the parks to access Downtown Disney and enjoy the options it offers. There is plenty to do whether it is shopping, dining or also going to one of their free events. Here there are several stores specializing solely in Disney products including World of Disney, the largest store in the entire complex with all the products you want from your favorite characters.
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year events in SoCal.
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
Knott's Berry Farm 2023 Ticket Bundle Offer
Considering a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park anytime soon? On the fence and not sure you want to purchase a Season Pass? This bundle offer is the perfect way to try Knott’s Berry Farm out, bring a friend or relative that doesn’t have a pass or if you are just visiting, enjoy a full day of rides and entertainment. Not only does this offer include admission, it includes parking and an All Day Dining pass. The icing on the cake is if you decide you want to become a season pass holder any time during your day, you can simply apply this ticket towards a season pass that’s valid thru December 31, 2023. Just visit guest services and they will set you up!
NBC Los Angeles
Knott's Berry Farm Closes Due to Rain
Orange County theme park Knott's Berry Farm closed Thursday over stormy weather, the park announced. Other theme parks in Southern California, including Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland, and Six Flags Magic Mountain appeared to be open and operating normally. The closure of the Buena Park theme park came as a powerful...
Dots Cupcakes Coming to Irvine
Founded by owner Hailey Kwon in Pasadena, Dots specializes in gourmet, whimsical cupcakes
macaronikid.com
2023 Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival
Panana Events is proud to announce the Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival, in partnership with the City of Rancho Cucamonga! This festival will be held at the RC Sports Center (8303 Rochester Ave.) on January 21 – 22, 2023. From red lanterns to lion dancing, everyone is welcome to come...
wanderwisdom.com
18 Places to Take Kids and Teens in Orange County, California
As a Southern California resident that raised two kids, I can vouch that there are plenty of entertaining and interesting things for you to do with them. For this article, I've compiled a list of 18 fun places to take kids throughout Orange County. Orange County is a highly populated,...
American Airlines to halt service at Long Beach Airport
American Airlines announced today it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February.
Suki Hana Heading to Orange
Known for their Teriyaki Chicken, Suki Hana was founded in Miami's Bayside Marketplace in 1988
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!
The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal
A California Lottery scratcher ticket worth $20 million and two worth $10 million each were sold recently in SoCal.
The Beloved Candlelight Series Is Bringing Its Intimate Shows To The OC
Candlelight—a series that pairs the glow of candles with the most intimate venues—is bringing enchanting new shows to the OC. With pop covers, anime soundtracks, and classics like Vivaldi, there’s a Candlelight show for everyone. Get your tickets and prepare to be swept away by a magical evening. The shows that Candlelight OC will be putting on include The Best of Joe Hisaishi, A Tribute to Coldplay, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More, and a cozy Valentine’s Day Special ft. “Romeo and Juliet” and More. String quartets, jazz musicians, rock and roll tributes, stunning vocalists, and even ballet dancers have taken the stage in the many shows that the Candlelight series has put on across the world. Candlelight will be pairing with musical groups like the Salastina String Quartet and the Range Ensemble to bring each magical show to life.
These 7 Los Angeles Restaurants Just Received A Michelin Star
Have you eaten at any of these #LA restaurants? 👀😋
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
