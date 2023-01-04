Portland has a fear problem. People are afraid of being assaulted on the train, in a parking garage, on the sidewalk, in a store, in a restaurant. The people who think they are running things don't have a clue. Arrest criminals. Put them in jail. Make illegal drugs illegal again. Make it illegal to sleep on the sidewalk.
The authors not wrong that other cities have open air markets that are successful. The premise that providing people with a place to gather, in my opinion, is flawed. Downtown Portland has always had public places to congregate. Park blocks, Saturday Market, Waterfront, Pioneer Courthouse Square, etc. Those places are now overrun by homeless encampments, open drug use and crime. The solution to reviving downtown isn't to attempt another typical Portland anti-automobile extreme experiment; try resolving the actual problems, the symptoms of which the author points out in the article. Do you think the shop owners, who pay ridiculous amounts of rent, have resorted to plywood storefronts because it positively affects their sales? Reestablish law in Portland and replace the AG with someone who actually prosecutes criminals. Stop wasting tax payer money on failed experiments to reign in the homeless epidemic and start providing actual results. .
Rught.. the very minute you set up a FOOD court... BUMS will crawl out of every crevice in the city and destroy everything in sightWE HAVE A ZOMBIE PROBLEM
