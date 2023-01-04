ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

B I L L
3d ago

Portland has a fear problem. People are afraid of being assaulted on the train, in a parking garage, on the sidewalk, in a store, in a restaurant. The people who think they are running things don't have a clue. Arrest criminals. Put them in jail. Make illegal drugs illegal again. Make it illegal to sleep on the sidewalk.

pegleg cricket
3d ago

The authors not wrong that other cities have open air markets that are successful. The premise that providing people with a place to gather, in my opinion, is flawed. Downtown Portland has always had public places to congregate. Park blocks, Saturday Market, Waterfront, Pioneer Courthouse Square, etc. Those places are now overrun by homeless encampments, open drug use and crime. The solution to reviving downtown isn't to attempt another typical Portland anti-automobile extreme experiment; try resolving the actual problems, the symptoms of which the author points out in the article. Do you think the shop owners, who pay ridiculous amounts of rent, have resorted to plywood storefronts because it positively affects their sales? Reestablish law in Portland and replace the AG with someone who actually prosecutes criminals. Stop wasting tax payer money on failed experiments to reign in the homeless epidemic and start providing actual results. .

Caspian
3d ago

Rught.. the very minute you set up a FOOD court... BUMS will crawl out of every crevice in the city and destroy everything in sightWE HAVE A ZOMBIE PROBLEM

The Oregonian

Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Demolition begins on fire ravaged Portland church

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The historic Korean Church in downtown Portland will soon be nothing more than a memory after it was set on fire on Tuesday. It was a slow and steady process for crews on Friday as they began to demolish the church. Dozens of people gathered to watch the building come down piece by piece.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Iconic House Speaker Shenanigans 2023, Rose Quarter Corrider Redesign Puts Cars Over Pedestrian Safety, and Portland's Esports Bar for Vegan Gamers

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! And never forget...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).

Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.

Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Traffic Alert: I-84 closure in Portland

A traffic alert for anyone from Central Oregon headed to the Portland area. Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange. It’s for construction work on the TriMet MAX line. The closure will last from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Sunday. I-84 west will...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.

Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
PORTLAND, OR

