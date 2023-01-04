ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 10 cents to $73.77 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 12 cents to $78.57 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 3 cents to $2.24 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $3 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $3.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
WTOP

Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move. Marcos’s office announced the replacement of Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy