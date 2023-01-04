ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLsH8_0k33RIpm00
Newark's "Uncle Junior" home featured in several episodes of "The Sopranos" is listed at $545,000. Photo Credit: Sky Realty Associates/Cecilia Levine (inset)

"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!"

Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body.

Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000.

According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the 380 Highland Ave. home was featured in Season 1 Episode 13, S2E2, S4E5, S4E9 and S6E1.

It's located in the city's historic Forest Hill section and sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The listing agent is Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates. Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Home featured on 'The Sopranos' up for sale in Newark

Superfans of "The Sopranos" now have the opportunity to live every day like one of their favorite mob bosses. The Newark home that was used as the set location for the residence of "Uncle Junior" is back on the market for $585,000. The four-bedroom home was purchased in 2019 for...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar

This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Moe's Southwest Grill Closes In Toms River

Moe's Southwest Grill has closed in Toms River, Ocean County Scanner News reports. The popular eatery was located in Kohl's Shopping Center. A sign taped inside the door tells customers to visit their Middletown and Mays Landing franchises, the outlet said. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD

An elderly woman became the latest target of a repeat offender who was previously arrested – and quickly released – for groping strangers, Ridgefield Park police said. Michael Hernandez, 23, rushed the victim from behind in broad daylight as she walked on Roosevelt Avenue between Hazelton Street and Highland Place around 3 p.m. Dec. 29, Police Lt. Art Jensen said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

'Career Burglar' Who Targeted Bucks Homes Learns His Fate

A convicted thief who authorities describe as a "career burglar" will spend the next 10 to 20 years in a Pennsylvania prison cell, officials say. Billy M. Woodard, a 57-year-old from Trenton, New Jersey, was previously convicted of a string of home invasions across Bucks County between May 2018 and May 2019, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
NEW CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
446K+
Followers
63K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy