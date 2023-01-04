Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)

Newark's "Uncle Junior" home featured in several episodes of "The Sopranos" is listed at $545,000. Photo Credit: Sky Realty Associates/Cecilia Levine (inset)

"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!"

Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body.

Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000.

According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the 380 Highland Ave. home was featured in Season 1 Episode 13, S2E2, S4E5, S4E9 and S6E1.

It's located in the city's historic Forest Hill section and sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The listing agent is Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates. Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.