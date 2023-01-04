ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Here’s where a cold storage warehouse will go in York County, and road fixes for it

By John Marks
The Herald
 3 days ago

More information is in on road improvements planned for a new cold storage facility off I-77 in York County.

The Herald reported in June that Illinois-based KCS Icebox Lazy Hawk Road bought three residential properties at 3655 Lazy Hawk Road, at almost 43 acres, for $2.3 million. On Dec. 19, York County Council finalized an amendment to the 179-acre planned development on Lazy Hawk Road that includes the KCS Icebox site. Part of that decision required efforts to address road concerns.

The county and property owner have a road improvement agreement up for vote Tuesday night. In it, the property owner would pay up to $333,333 to widen portions of Lazy Hawk Road by two feet to accommodate new truck traffic. The plan covers the intersection of Lazy Hawk and Mt. Holly Road in the Rock Hill area.

In the zoning approval last month, York County Council members noted public concern about the project and its impact on roads. Yet also expressed thanks for the project.

“They’re investing $80 million in our community and it’s not going to impact our schools,” said Councilman William “Bump” Roddey.

Councilman Tom Audette said the site could serve an area much larger than its footprint.

“The opportunity to have this type of unit in this area, from a food storage facility, is very important to the entire community,” Audette said.

A traffic impact study last summer detailed development plans. Karis Cold Storage Development would develop 45 acres north of Lazy Hawk Road and south of Mt. Holly Road. The project would include a 256,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse facility and almost 106,000-square-foot light industrial building. The site, with access on Lazy Hawk and Caterpillar Drive, would be open by 2024.

That traffic study looked at intersections of Lazy Hawk, Mt. Holly, Caterpillar and ramps to and from I-77. It determined the roads could handle traffic generated by the project and and off-site road improvements wouldn’t be needed.

Council members at the recent approval thanked the developer for its commitment to improving roads anyway.

Karis develops, builds and owns cold storage facilities that can be used for food or other items in need of refrigeration. The Illinois company has five sites nationwide, the closest in Tennessee.

The new plan adds to a growing area just off the interstate in York County. In 2020 the York County planning commission rezoned 3541 Lazy Hawk Road to allow for warehouse and office space for a fencing company relocating from Rock Hill.

