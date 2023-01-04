S&T Bank Project Manager Brings Financial Literacy Learning to Center City School

Participants of the financial literacy conversation at Avery D. Harrington Elementary School. Photo by S&T Bank.

It is no secret that S&T Bank Project Manager Vee Walton is passionate about financial literacy. After undergoing her own financial literacy struggles in the past, she aims to teach others about responsibility with money no matter what background they come from.

S&T Bank is committed to providing financial services and community aid throughout Chester County and beyond. Recently, Walton returned to her Philadelphia roots.

She connected with one of her sorority sisters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Yasmeen Porter-Abbott, who is Climate Manager at Avery D. Harrington Elementary School in Southwest Philadelphia. Along with Kalpan Pandya, S&T Bank Senior CRA, they contacted Junior Achievement at the school and coordinated to bring an educational experience to students.

Bringing together the two worlds of banking and teaching, a team of S&T employees led a conversation with a class to teach them about money, credit, and other important financial information.

“We want to be there for schools who are in need and underserved,” said Walton. “As someone who came from a similar background as these kids, it’s crucial for them to see someone who looks like themselves. That way they know they can do anything.”

Connecting on a personal level is something S&T Bank always aims to accomplish. And this visit was just the first step.

Walton described the success of the gathering, detailing how interested students were in learning about financial literacy. With each hand raised and every question asked, she knew the information was well-received in the younger generation.

“After the conversation, we discovered that these kids went home and began talking to their parents. They were asking them where money comes from and how their parents pay for things. This is the impact we want,” she said.

Along with plans for other outreach projects, the bank hopes to return every quarter to the school to continue promoting its partnership within the community.