ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

S&T Bank Project Manager Brings Financial Literacy Learning to Center City School

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjjIz_0k33R5Ra00
Participants of the financial literacy conversation at Avery D. Harrington Elementary School.Photo byS&T Bank.

It is no secret that S&T Bank Project Manager Vee Walton is passionate about financial literacy. After undergoing her own financial literacy struggles in the past, she aims to teach others about responsibility with money no matter what background they come from. 

S&T Bank is committed to providing financial services and community aid throughout Chester County and beyond. Recently, Walton returned to her Philadelphia roots. 

She connected with one of her sorority sisters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Yasmeen Porter-Abbott, who is Climate Manager at Avery D. Harrington Elementary School in Southwest Philadelphia. Along with Kalpan Pandya, S&T Bank Senior CRA, they contacted Junior Achievement at the school and coordinated to bring an educational experience to students. 

Bringing together the two worlds of banking and teaching, a team of S&T employees led a conversation with a class to teach them about money, credit, and other important financial information.  

“We want to be there for schools who are in need and underserved,” said Walton. “As someone who came from a similar background as these kids, it’s crucial for them to see someone who looks like themselves. That way they know they can do anything.” 

Connecting on a personal level is something S&T Bank always aims to accomplish. And this visit was just the first step. 

Walton described the success of the gathering, detailing how interested students were in learning about financial literacy. With each hand raised and every question asked, she knew the information was well-received in the younger generation. 

“After the conversation, we discovered that these kids went home and began talking to their parents. They were asking them where money comes from and how their parents pay for things. This is the impact we want,” she said. 

Along with plans for other outreach projects, the bank hopes to return every quarter to the school to continue promoting its partnership within the community.  

Learn more about S&T Bank

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive

CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a CCRES grant recipient. Sharon King and Chrisi Lockwood from the CCRES leadership team volunteered at the toy drive, helping the Hicks Foundation fill multiple truckloads of toys.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars

The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is rapidly approaching. Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Jan. 6. In 2019, VISTA Today launched VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Receives 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award

Chester County Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services recognized Chester County Hospital specifically for their Inpatient Patient Experience. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CNET

Police and Fire Federal Credit Union: 2023 Home Equity Review

The Police and Fire Federal Credit Union, or PFFCU, is headquartered in Philadelphia and serves active and retired police, fire fighters and their families. The credit union has nearly 20 branches, and PFFCU also offers membership if you work for certain employers or organizations. PFFCU offers both a home equity...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News-Medical.net

ASPIRE Program at HUP marks an important investment in the future of nursing

Penn Medicine has partnered with the Howley Foundation and La Salle University to launch the ASPIRE Program at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP), marking an important investment in the future of nursing. The high school and college program will support local high school students in Philadelphia with a goal of increasing diversity in health care and offering opportunities for economic mobility. The program is supported by a commitment from the Howley Foundation of up to $7.5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy