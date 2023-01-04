ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester-Born Painter Known As a Harlem Renaissance Icon

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Gnse_0k33QrK400
Work of Horace Pippin.Photo byWikiArt.

Although Horace Pippin spent most of his time in upstate New York, the West Chester-born painter has had quite a cultural impact in Chester County. One of his most notable admirers was Albert C. Barnes, the Barnes Collection founder, writes Stephan Nartey for Face2Face Africa.  

Pippin has 140 finished canvases of work in his lifetime. His oil paintings explore the themes of racial segregation, war, the daily struggles of Black Americans, and biblical scenes.

His highest auctioned piece, “Holy Mountain I,” sold for $3 million in 1944. He made significant contributions to the Harlem Renaissance movement in the twenties. Due to an injury, he took an unconventional approach to his art. 

During WWI, Pippin fought with the all-Black 369th infantry, known as the Harlem Hellfighters. During his time in the war, he suffered a gunshot wound from a German sniper that made it hard for him to use his right arm. Despite the setback, Pippin was able to paint by placing the brush in his right hand and using his left hand to make the strokes.

According to the Brandywine River Art Museum, he was the first African American to have his work accepted by the Chester County Art Association.  

Read more about Horace Pippin on Face2Face Africa.  

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chescotimes.com

Kennett Winterfest 2023 will feature old favorites, new breweries, and winter-warming spirit

The eleventh annual Kennett Winterfest will return to 600 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square, on Saturday, Feb. 25, and ticket holders will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of beers from over 60 of the region’s finest breweries. Winterfest, one of the area’s premier craft brew events, will also feature live music with Dylan Zangwill, food trucks, and plenty of warm community spirit.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
CBS Philly

Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in New Castle, DE

DELAWARE - If you are planning to visit New Castle, Delaware, there are several restaurants you can consider. Whether you want to dine in a fine dining restaurant or one with a more casual vibe, you will find what you're looking for at some of the area's best eateries. Jessop's...
NEW CASTLE, DE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dover, DE

Situated on the St. Jones River in the east-central portion of Delaware, Dover is filled with rich history and culture. It's the county seat of Kent County, with a population of 36,047 as of the 2010 census. The city is known for its historical sites, amazing recreational activities, beautiful natural...
DOVER, DE
VISTA.Today

CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive

CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a CCRES grant recipient. Sharon King and Chrisi Lockwood from the CCRES leadership team volunteered at the toy drive, helping the Hicks Foundation fill multiple truckloads of toys.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk

A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Popular Kensington pub Memphis Taproom closing at end of month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A popular Kensington pub is closing at the end of the month. In a social media post on Thursday, Memphis Taproom said it's closing for good on Jan. 29 after 15 years of operation.The bar said on Instagram that it's been struggling the last few years and "made the difficult decision to sell the business to friends who are going to do something a little different.""It's incredibly challenging for small independent restaurants to continue and hopefully grow during these times," the bar wrote on Instagram. "We encourage you all to support the new addition, along with all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy