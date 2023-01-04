Who will run for SLO County supervisor in 2024? Hint: John Peschong may be on the ballot

Three victorious supervisors got rock star welcomes Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremony at San Luis Obispo County’s Katcho Achadjian Government Center.

There were joyous whoops, whistles and at least one standing ovation from a crowd made up mostly of admirers, followed by a celebratory reception.

But now it’s back to business, which includes turning our attention to 2024.

Too soon, you say?

We feel you.

And yet the primary election is less than a year and a half away. Plus, staking an early claim can scare off some competition and give early candidates a head start in attracting donors.

True, there is still a big unknown that complicates matters for potential candidates: District boundaries could change yet again.

A lawsuit challenging the validity of the new map adopted in 2021 is making its way through court; a preliminary ruling already found there is evidence to support one of its allegations.

Depending on the outcome of the case, the new boundaries could be adjusted or reverted to what they were before.

Here’s what we do know about the 2024 county election, when Districts 1, 3 and 5 will be on the ballot.

District 1

It had appeared the District 1 seat, now held by conservative John Peschong, would be wide open in 2024.

Peschong announced early on that he would serve only two terms, but he is now considering a run for a third term.

If that happens, he’ll have a huge advantage.

Regardless of which map winds up being used, District 1 will have a strong Republican majority, and Peschong will have the power of the incumbency going for him.

If he decides not to seek another term, there’s already a Republican candidate waiting in the wings.

Prior to Peschong’s possible change of heart, Erik Gorham had announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat, which includes Paso Robles and surrounding areas.

Gorham, 50, has been a spokesman for the Republican Party for the past several months, and he managed Dr. Bruce Jones’ campaign for District 2 supervisor. He also is a landscaper and he runs a natural fertilizer business.

Politically, Gorham describes himself as a conservative, but “not a MAGA person.”

“My platform is not over the edge in any way, shape or form,” he said in a telephone interview.

If Peschong does decide to run again, that will likely derail Gorham’s plans.

“I have no plans on splitting the ticket if there is an incumbent running,” he texted.

Erik Gorham had planned to run for the District 1 seat, but that could change if Peschong decides to seek another term. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

District 3

District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg was elected in 2022 to serve out the remaining two years of the term won by the late Adam Hill, which means she’ll be up for election again in 2024.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Ortiz-Legg, a moderate Democrat, will easily be reelected in 2024. Enough said.

District 5

This district underwent a radical transformation with the switch to the new map.

Once a conservative district centered in Atascadero, District 5 now takes in the liberal coastal region stretching from Los Osos to Oceano.

The current District 5 supervisor, Debbie Arnold, no longer lives in the district she represents. That makes her ineligible to run under the new map, though she could seek reelection if the map is overturned.

As for other candidates, some names are being tossed around, though no one has committed yet.

And who can blame them? Depending on what happens, they may or may not live in District 5 when the election takes place.

What next?

With so much hanging in the balance, the redistricting issue must be decided sooner rather than later. The last thing we need is for this to drag on for months.

If the parties to the lawsuit were to settle, that would save both sides a lengthy and costly trial and allow potential candidates to decide their next steps.

No matter which map ends up being used in 2024, let’s hope the next election attracts candidates who are driven by a desire to serve San Luis Obispo County, rather than to advance a political agenda.

Nonpartisanship may be too high a bar, but we strongly encourage candidates who are capable of compromise and willing to represent all SLO County residents — whether they are Republican, Democrat, independent or apolitical — to consider a run for supervisor in 2024.