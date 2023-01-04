Read full article on original website
Alpha Brewing Operations 30 Barrel 2 vessel brew system, Grist Case, and oversized Heat Exchanger
Alpha Brewing Operations 30 Barrel 2 vessel brew system, Grist Case, and oversized Heat Exchanger ( $125,000 ) Alpha 30bbl two vessel brewhouse with heat exchanger and oversized platform that can accommodate four vessels. TUPPS Brewery is relocating to a larger facility and is selling multiple items that are currently...
5bbl brewhouse, 5bbl fermenters and 5bbl Brite tanks
5bbl brewhouse, 5bbl fermenters and 5bbl Brite tanks ( $25,000 ) I have a 5bbl brewhouse for sale for $12,500 and (6) 5bbl fermenters for $1,800 each and (6) 5bbl Brite tanks for $1,500 each. Willing to sell all together for $25,000obo. Buying is responsible for packaging and shipping. Selling because we are upgrading to a bigger system.
6BBL Brewhouse in NYC available soon
System fabricated and modified components by Sungood Machinery Equipment, Ltd. We are located in Brooklyn, NY. The BK is currently being used and will be decomissioned in Jan2023. The MLT has been uninstalled and is ready for shipment immediately with included parts as listed. We prefer to sell as one package. Price includes all items described. We will consider breaking up items under certain circumstances. Buyer will need hoses and related parts to connect and run system; including electical neccessities. All equipment in this purchase is sold in ‘as is’ condition. All warranties on this equipment is expired and not applicable with purchase. We are not liable for any equipment failures after sale, damage during shipping, or instructions and/or set up of this equipment in your facility. You are free to come view the BK while still in use as well as view any other listed items. You will be responsible for setting up equipment correctly per your local building codes and your breweries needs and specifications. Buyer handles shipping logistics and costs. All items can be palletized and ready for shipment upon request. All equipment must be paid in full before shipment. More pictures can be provided upon request. This system has produced award winning beers in New York State for many years and can easily produce upwards of 1k barrels annually.
Cask ACS 5 Head Canning Line, includes twist rinse, pallet stacker, air compressor and packout table! ($46,000)
Cask ACS canning line for sale! This machine performed great for us, we saw about 26 cpm. Replaced chuck and seamer rolls a few weeks ago. Cask 5-Head Auto Canning Line for sale, available early January. Many sophisticated features, under lid CO2 purge, touchscreen controls etc. Depal Unit including full-height...
24, 30″ Black metal stackable bar stools. $30 each.
24, 30" Black metal stackable bar stools. $30 each. ( $30 ) Black, metal, stackable, 30″ stools. I have 24 in total but will sell in smaller parcels. Some are brand new, some are gently used. They are a little dusty in the photo since they were in storage for a while, but can be cleaned up nicely. Retail price for these same stools brand new is in the $50-$75 range. I am asking for $30 each. Price is firm. Pickup in central Denver, CO.
Cryotech (Chart Industries) SC-350 Nitrogen Doser with Controller and Liquid Nitrogen Tank
Cryotech (Chart Industries) SC-350 Nitrogen Doser with Controller and Liquid Nitrogen Tank ( $14,800 ) Cryotech (Chart Industriesl) SC-350 Nitrogen Doser with Liquid Nitrogen Tank. Purchased to can cold brew coffee and no longer have a use. In excellent condition – set up to dose when a sensor is triggered...
American Beverage Equipment Depalletizer
The YellowJacket Can Depalletizer by ABE Equipment can hold an entire pallet of cans and automatically feed them to a wide variety of ABE Equipment canning systems. The transfer conveyor delivers the empty cans to the dual or single-lane twist rinse where they are inverted and rinsed to ensure debris or dust particles are removed. Once rinsed, cans are reverted and delivered to the feed end of the main filler conveyor. To help reduce chances of slips or falls, the YellowJacket Can Depalletizer automatically removes slip-sheets and stores them in a protective compartment creating a clutter-free environment!
10 head 2 Seamer Canner and Depal – Ready to ship $115,000
10 head 2 Seamer Canner and Depal - Ready to ship $115,000 ( $115,000 ) Tried, Tested and True – excellent condition 10 Head ACS X2 Cask Canner and Depal. A real workhorse. We run good Industry standard D.O. levels. Running around 65 CPM ( 473mL). We are upgrading to a faster machine. Comes with 473 mL Twist Rinser, 355mL Twist Rinser, Depal, Ball and Crown Seam tables, Canning line and spare parts. It will be decommissioned and ready to ship.
2 Head counter pressure automatic bottle filler. HDP Deluxe Line DFC2 NEW PRICE
2 Head counter pressure automatic bottle filler. HDP Deluxe Line DFC2 NEW PRICE ( $5,000 ) We purchased this machine from another brewery in 2020. They were using it until the day we bought it, they upgraded to the same machine but with 4 heads. We were using this machine...
Turnkey Canning Line with Depalletizer, Wave Grip, Labeler, Air Compressor and Pack Out Table
TUPPS Brewery is relocating to a larger facility and is selling multiple items that are currently being used in production. Interested parties can observe the equipment in use through the first week of March 2023. Available as one package deal or purchase individual items. Purchaser responsible for crating and transporting items. For any questions or to set up an appointment to visit the facility, please call Keith Lewis at 214-704-5039 or email klewis@tuppsbrewery.com.
