System fabricated and modified components by Sungood Machinery Equipment, Ltd. We are located in Brooklyn, NY. The BK is currently being used and will be decomissioned in Jan2023. The MLT has been uninstalled and is ready for shipment immediately with included parts as listed. We prefer to sell as one package. Price includes all items described. We will consider breaking up items under certain circumstances. Buyer will need hoses and related parts to connect and run system; including electical neccessities. All equipment in this purchase is sold in ‘as is’ condition. All warranties on this equipment is expired and not applicable with purchase. We are not liable for any equipment failures after sale, damage during shipping, or instructions and/or set up of this equipment in your facility. You are free to come view the BK while still in use as well as view any other listed items. You will be responsible for setting up equipment correctly per your local building codes and your breweries needs and specifications. Buyer handles shipping logistics and costs. All items can be palletized and ready for shipment upon request. All equipment must be paid in full before shipment. More pictures can be provided upon request. This system has produced award winning beers in New York State for many years and can easily produce upwards of 1k barrels annually.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO