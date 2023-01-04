Read full article on original website
wwno.org
Voting maps proposed by Republican state officials could change who counts as Black in Louisiana
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Here's what it featured:. A push from Republican state officials could specifically dilute the voting power of Black people by changing who counts as Black in voting maps. This would further gut the increasingly fragile Voting Rights Act. Hansi...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County judge makes history as youngest elected judge in the State of Texas
A Harris County judge made history Friday during her swearing-in ceremony. At 30 years old, Judge Katherine Thomas is now the youngest district court judge on the bench in the county. “As of today, I’m officially the youngest elected judge in the State of Texas, District Court judge,” said Thomas....
Louisiana Dreams of Winning Big Will Have to Wait
Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:. $2.04 billion, Powerball was won by one ticket in California on November 8, 2022. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.
Raymond ‘La La’ Lalonde, 4-term Cajun lawmaker, dies at 82
Lalonde was born into a French-speaking community, Pacaniere, and as a lawmaker he pushed to keep the language alive in the state.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Hunting Game Birds Over Baited Area, Five Ducks Seized and Donated to Charity
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Hunting Game Birds Over Baited Area, Five Ducks Seized and Donated to Charity. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on January 5, 2023, that on December 17, enforcement officials cited three persons for alleged migratory game bird infractions in Iberia Parish.
Louisiana is Home to the Largest Bald Cypress Tree in the U.S.
Did you know that the largest bald cypress tree in the United States is right here in Louisiana?
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
brproud.com
Scientists urge more research before ancient mounds along Louisiana’s coast disappear
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Indian mounds scattered along Louisiana’s Gulf coast could be lost forever to rising sea levels unless they’re included in the state’s coastal restoration plans. A new study looked at Mississippi Delta archeological research over the last centennial and made recommendations for...
klax-tv.com
FDA confirms Clostridium Botulinum type C was found in alfalfa hay cubes tied to the death of multiple horses in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF), in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Animal Health & Food Safety Laboratory (CAHFS), has confirmed the presence of Clostridium botulinum type C in alfalfa hay cubes linked to the death of at least 20 horses in Louisiana. This incident, which has evolved into a multi-state epizootic of Equine Botulism linked to the same alfalfa hay cubes, has also been connected to at least 28 similar horse deaths in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado, with many other horses becoming clinically ill. Equine Botulism is a condition caused from a bacterial toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum. In this incident, the condition was likely caused from direct ingestion of the toxin produced by the vegetative bacteria through contamination of the alfalfa hay cubes.
theadvocate.com
Nutria body count dips despite higher pay for bounty hunters
A bigger bounty for nutria didn’t result in a bigger body count last year. Louisiana hunters and trappers notched one of the smallest numbers of kills since the the state nutria control program was established 20 years ago. That’s despite the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently raising the reward for each dead ‘swamp rat’ from $5 to $6.
brproud.com
Louisiana has third-shortest life expectancy in U.S.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New research shows that if you want to live a long, healthy life, Louisiana is the 48th best choice in the U.S. Research showed Louisiana ranks third-to-last with a life expectancy of 73.1 in 2020. Behind Louisiana, West Virginia has the second-shortest life expectancy with 72.8 and Mississippi ranks last with 71.9.
Kennedy announces he won’t run for governor
Baton Rouge, La. (BRPROUD) – U.S. Senator John Kennedy has announced that he will not run for governor in an email he sent to supporters. After being re-elected to his seat in November, the Republican announced he was considering a bid for the governor’s seat. The statewide election will be this fall. In an email […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Are people leaving Louisiana? See where moving company data ranks the state
A national company has released its annual report on moving trends during 2022. According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Louisiana ranked No. 35 in the United States during the year. People arriving in Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 7 percent from 2021, while departures dropped more than 9 percent...
NOLA.com
Power poll respondents skeptical of carbon capture but favor tax breaks for solar power farms
Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, The Times-Picayune Power Poll asks questions of the top Jefferson and Orleans parish influencers in business, politics, arts, media, nonprofits and community affairs. It is not a scientific inquiry, but it does afford non-partisan insight into the thoughts and opinions of those who steer the region. Of 1,380 Power Poll members surveyed this week, 190 voted, for a participation rate of 14%.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
newsfromthestates.com
GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss after Election Day problems at polling sites
Alexandra del Moral Mealer, a candidate for Harris County judge, poses for a portrait after a forum hosted by the Houston Super Neighborhood Alliance in Houston on Oct. 18. (Callaghan O'Hare for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to...
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General says in-person visit not required for medical marijuana
The Louisiana attorney general issued an opinion on Friday regarding telemedicine visits for medical marijuana patients. Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion saying that the way he interprets state law would not require in-person doctor visits for access to medical marijuana. This comes after the Medical Marijuana Commission met...
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
Charles V. Timpa, chairman of the board, along with the board of directors of First Federal Bank of Louisiana, is pleased to announce that Samuel V. “Sam” Wilkinson has been named president and CEO of First Federal Bank. Wilkinson succeeds Timpa, who has been with First Federal Bank...
