Partnership That Includes Kennett Square Group Plans to Build 60-Room Hotel in Rehoboth Beach

One Rehoboth Avenue, a partnership between Kennett Square-based Onix Group and Grotto Pizza, is planning to build a 60-room hotel in Rehoboth Beach, writes Chris Flood for the Cape Gazette.

The partnership submitted plans to Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission for a 42-foot-tall structure with four stories and a total floor area of 58,300 square feet. The hotel would be constructed on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk property that consists of Grotto Pizza and the former Dolle’s Candyland.

Vincent Robertson, an attorney representing One Rehoboth Avenue, has submitted a letter requesting the review. The letter notes that the upscale, mixed-use project will also have ground-level retail, along with an open-air design that would be pedestrian-friendly.

“This will be a vast improvement over the flat-roofed concrete, wood-framed, and stucco buildings that currently exist on the site,” said Robertson.

The partnership has several other projects in the area, including the Rehoboth Medical Arts Center outside Rehoboth as well as the Veterans Administration Outpatient Center, Sun Behavioral Health, and College Park developments, all in Georgetown.