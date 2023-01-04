ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Partnership That Includes Kennett Square Group Plans to Build 60-Room Hotel in Rehoboth Beach

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AU9Su_0k33Nv6Z00
One Rehoboth Ave is planning to build a 60-room hotel.Photo byCape Gazette.

One Rehoboth Avenue, a partnership between Kennett Square-based Onix Group and Grotto Pizza, is planning to build a 60-room hotel in Rehoboth Beach, writes Chris Flood for the Cape Gazette.

The partnership submitted plans to Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission for a 42-foot-tall structure with four stories and a total floor area of 58,300 square feet. The hotel would be constructed on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk property that consists of Grotto Pizza and the former Dolle’s Candyland.

Vincent Robertson, an attorney representing One Rehoboth Avenue, has submitted a letter requesting the review. The letter notes that the upscale, mixed-use project will also have ground-level retail, along with an open-air design that would be pedestrian-friendly.

“This will be a vast improvement over the flat-roofed concrete, wood-framed, and stucco buildings that currently exist on the site,” said Robertson.

The partnership has several other projects in the area, including the Rehoboth Medical Arts Center outside Rehoboth as well as the Veterans Administration Outpatient Center, Sun Behavioral Health, and College Park developments, all in Georgetown.

Read more about Onix Group in the Cape Gazette.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy