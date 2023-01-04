Read full article on original website
Related
This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price. If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
This robot lawnmower fixes the worst thing about robot lawnmowers
Thanks to a camera and AI, the Worx Landroid Vision should be much easier to set up than most robot lawnmowers
LG's smart fridge puts a mobile disco in your kitchen
Wave your produce in the air like you just don't care
ZDNet
Amazon's new Fire TV is already on sale: Save $150
The new year means new deals, and Amazon's leading the charge with $150 off their brand new QLED Fire TV. The deal only applies to the 65-inch model, but the real way Amazon sweetened the deal is that no Prime Membership is required (but we strongly recommend it). Right now, you can pick it up for only $550.
Digital Trends
Make ice in the woods, heat your tent, and scoop poop with EcoFlow’s CES 2023 gadgets
It’s been a banner year for portable power stations – cinderblock-sized batteries that can power anything from a mini fridge to a microwave when the power goes out, or when you’re camping with friends you want to annoy. EcoFlow was an early pioneer in that space, and now that its batteries are everywhere, it’s been working on some applications for all that power in the great outdoors. At CES 2023, the company debuted a cooler, air conditioner, and robotic lawnmower.
12tomatoes.com
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Why should people consider saving the silica gel packets that come with purchases?
You might have stumbled across silica gel packets while you unpack shoes or beef jerky. Despite their small size, these packets play a huge role in maintaining the products they come along with.
Shoppers are racing to Aldi to bag stunning foot stools for the bargain price of £1.99
ALDI is known for its selection of special buys, which are great deals, but when they're gone, they're gone. That means when there's something worth getting your hands on, you've got to get down there sharpish to make sure you don't miss out. Items available vary greatly from homewares to...
I worked overtime at an Amazon warehouse in the run-up to Christmas. It's like being in the gym for 10 hours straight, six days a week.
An Amazon warehouse worker says they were exhausted and became depressed by working for the online retailer during the busiest time of the year.
Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
In Style
Amazon’s New Year Sale Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Here Are the 40 Best, Starting at $4
After a busy holiday season, the start of a new year is the time to focus on yourself and the possibilities of the next 12 months. And if you ask us, one of the best ways to reset is by giving your closet and home a refresh. Luckily, Amazon’s sitewide New Year Sale is on everything from clothes to cookware, and the deals start at just $4.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
CNET
How to Clean a Keurig Coffee Maker: 5 Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. -- If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
New Years deal: Walmart is practically giving away this 19-piece The Pioneer Woman cookware set for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
Most of the Pioneer Woman Kitchen Collection Is on Sale at Walmart—and We’re Freaking Out
Here at Taste of Home, we can’t get enough of Walmart‘s Pioneer Woman collection. Between the pretty florals and the farmhouse style Christmas collection, I can’t get this cheerful cookware out of my mind. Imagine this Sales Editor‘s shock when Walmart announced their biggest Pioneer Woman sale of the year—I almost hit the ceiling!
Comments / 0