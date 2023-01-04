ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price.  If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
ZDNet

Amazon's new Fire TV is already on sale: Save $150

The new year means new deals, and Amazon's leading the charge with $150 off their brand new QLED Fire TV. The deal only applies to the 65-inch model, but the real way Amazon sweetened the deal is that no Prime Membership is required (but we strongly recommend it). Right now, you can pick it up for only $550.
Digital Trends

Make ice in the woods, heat your tent, and scoop poop with EcoFlow’s CES 2023 gadgets

It’s been a banner year for portable power stations – cinderblock-sized batteries that can power anything from a mini fridge to a microwave when the power goes out, or when you’re camping with friends you want to annoy. EcoFlow was an early pioneer in that space, and now that its batteries are everywhere, it’s been working on some applications for all that power in the great outdoors. At CES 2023, the company debuted a cooler, air conditioner, and robotic lawnmower.
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Simplemost

Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
CNET

How to Clean a Keurig Coffee Maker: 5 Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. -- If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)

