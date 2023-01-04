ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Vigil for Damar Hamlin outside Cincinnati hospital

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

A vigil was held outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the US state of Ohio on Tuesday night, the hospital where Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety, has been in critical condition since Monday night.

He was taken there after he collapsed while going into cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during a Monday night football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told CNN in a televised interview outside the hospital on Tuesday that Hamlin needed to have his heart re-started twice -- once on the field and again after he arrived at the hospital.

Glenn also provided those details to other outlets, including ESPN and NFL Network.

A vigil was also held outside the Bills' home stadium in Orchard Park, New York, close to Buffalo.

