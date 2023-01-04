Read full article on original website
Group canvassing Chicago in caravan of stolen vehicles, committing armed robberies and carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a group of suspects who are canvassing the city in a caravan of stolen vehicles and committing various crimes including armed robberies and carjackings. In a community alert issued Friday, Chicago police said the group has been involved in at least eight...
fox32chicago.com
Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, near gas station on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot near a gas station on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 4:09 p.m., two teens were in the 600 block of South Independence when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and...
Hammond man drove to Crete to sell 14-year-old boy marijuana; boy then fatally shot man: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man who was trying to sell the teen marijuana in Crete last month. At about 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 30, Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 263rd Street in unincorporated Crete Township for a reported shooting.
Hyde Park shooting: Man shot during attempted robbery on South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said someone in a vehicle pointed a gun at the 57-year-old man and demanded his belongings, but the man tried to run away. That's when he was shot, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
fox32chicago.com
2 police officers, driver injured in Woodlawn crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago police squad car crashed into another vehicle, sending two officers and the other driver to the hospital early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street when it crashed into the rear of a Dodge Durango in the intersection, police said.
cwbchicago.com
4 arrested, guns recovered after hijackers strike in Gold Coast and West Loop
Chicago police arrested four suspected carjackers and recovered four guns after a series of armed hijackings unfolded Friday afternoon and evening between the Gold Coast and West Town. The arrests follow two days of similar crimes in the area. Yesterday’s spree began around 3 p.m. at the Marathon gas station,...
Man found shot dead in West Englewood, police say
Kavatish Wallace, 23, was found on the ground at 66th and Hoyne with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and shoulder about 3:50 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month. Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, Russell was identified...
fox32chicago.com
Woman last seen over 3 months ago reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman was reported missing from Chicago's West Side on Saturday. Police say Gabrielle Yohey was last seen on Sept. 17, 2022 near Roosevelt Road and Central Avenue in Lawndale. Yohey may be in need of medication, according to police. Any information concerning this individual should be...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
fox32chicago.com
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into another vehicle in the Loop: police
CHICAGO - The driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Chicago's Loop Thursday morning. At about 9:57 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun involved in an auto crash in the 200 block of North Clark Street. According to preliminary...
fox32chicago.com
Bicyclist gets shot trying to stop person breaking into car on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was shot by a man attempting to break into a car on the Near West Side Wednesday night, according to police. Officials say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West Montrose Street around 10:52 p.m. when he saw a man trying to break into a vehicle.
