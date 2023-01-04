ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Teen wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m. when a black Kia pulled next to the car and someone shot multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot, 1 fatally, near gas station on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two teens were shot near a gas station on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. At about 4:09 p.m., two teens were in the 600 block of South Independence when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 police officers, driver injured in Woodlawn crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago police squad car crashed into another vehicle, sending two officers and the other driver to the hospital early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street when it crashed into the rear of a Dodge Durango in the intersection, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 arrested, guns recovered after hijackers strike in Gold Coast and West Loop

Chicago police arrested four suspected carjackers and recovered four guns after a series of armed hijackings unfolded Friday afternoon and evening between the Gold Coast and West Town. The arrests follow two days of similar crimes in the area. Yesterday’s spree began around 3 p.m. at the Marathon gas station,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month. Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, Russell was identified...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman last seen over 3 months ago reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old woman was reported missing from Chicago's West Side on Saturday. Police say Gabrielle Yohey was last seen on Sept. 17, 2022 near Roosevelt Road and Central Avenue in Lawndale. Yohey may be in need of medication, according to police. Any information concerning this individual should be...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects

Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy