Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW
The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On potentially...
PWMania
WWE “Strongly Under the Impression” Mercedes Monè (Sasha Banks) Will Return and Not Wrestle for AEW
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya announced Toni Storm as her partner to take on Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker at the show that will take place the following week in Los Angeles. This was in spite of claims that Saraya would team up with...
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
PWMania
Top SmackDown Stars Set for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is expected to load up the Raw 30th anniversary episode from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are currently advertised for the anniversary show on WWE’s website. Also advertised are Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Engaged to Be Married
Despite being a heel on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio is the complete opposite in real life. Rey Mysterio’s son is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. After meeting in high school and starting dating in 2011, the couple has been together for over a decade. The high school sweethearts are now engaged to be married.
PWMania
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with Sami Zayn,Solo Sikoa, & The Usos come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Reigns as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Reigns heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena & Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Zayn.
PWMania
News on WWE Board Members Resigning, People in WWE Leaving Over Vince McMahon?
In response to WWE’s press release announcing Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, two members had resigned as of today: Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud. Singh’s resignation is noteworthy because, he was the lead investigator on the internal investigation into Vince’s allegations earlier this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.
PWMania
New Matches Revealed for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up
AEW has revealed new matches that will take place on next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the legendary Forum in Los Angeles, California. * The Elite vs. Death Triangle Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW Trios Championship. * Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt...
PWMania
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PWMania
Backstage News on Original Plans for Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Feud
Will Ospreay and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega are set to face off in a series of matches for AEW and NJPW, according to reports. Omega won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Ospreay in their second-ever singles match on Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, the first being Omega’s victory over Ospreay at PWG All-Star Weekend XI on December 12, 2015.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 1/4/23
The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released. The show drew 864,000 viewers, down from 876,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from 0.28 last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150...
PWMania
Backstage News From This Week’s WWE SmackDown; Vince McMahon, William Regal, Bray Wyatt
The following are some backstage news and notes from this week’s WWE SmackDown at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com:. * Vince McMahon was not present backstage, and Triple H was in charge of the event. It didn’t seem like there was any sort of meeting with wrestlers about Vince’s return.
PWMania
Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Title Officially Announced by NJPW
The former Sasha Banks’ debut match has been officially announced by NJPW. As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, taking on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI immediately following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. KAIRI was then challenged to a title match at the upcoming NJPW Battle In The Valley event by Moné. Click here to watch her debut, and click here for post-show comments and additional notes from Moné.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
PWMania
Latest News on Current “Front Runners” to Potentially Buy WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon planned to return to WWE. Several companies are being discussed as potential suitors as McMahon investigates the sale of WWE. Regarding the frontrunner, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com pointed out that there are “a lot of people theorizing that Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, would be the most likely candidate to buy the company outright given their long standing relationship.”
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
PWMania
First Round of PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament Kicks Off Tonight
The first round of the annual PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament gets underway tonight in Los Angeles, California at The Globe Theater. The event is sold out. Lio Rush, who was originally scheduled to face SB KENTo, has been replaced by Brian Keith due to an injury sustained at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
PWMania
Shaquille O’Neal Pitches an AEW Tag Team Match Against Paul Wight
A match between Shaquille O’Neal and Paul Wight (The Big Show in WWE) has long been rumored, but it has yet to take place. Shaq and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite in March 2021. Diamond Sheik paid a visit to Shaquille O’Neal’s home...
Comments / 0