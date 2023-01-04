PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shooting incidents, gun shot victims and homicides in Peoria were all down by more than 25 percent in 2022. More than 500 weapons were taken off city streets, and Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria credits more than 200 of those to two gun buy back events held during the year. Both gun buy back events were so popular that they ran out of gift cards in hours.

