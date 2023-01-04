Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria first responders working to increase staffing
Central Illinois Proud
Gun violence on downward trend in Peoria in 2022
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
1470 WMBD
One injured in Thursday shooting
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police release 2022 shooting statistics
Central Illinois Proud
Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire
1470 WMBD
Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus
OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
1470 WMBD
Police Chief: Homicides, shootings, other gun violence numbers all down in 2022
Central Illinois Proud
Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for death of father
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man convicted last October for the death of his father will spend the better part of 60 years in prison. Peoria County Court records say a judge Thursday sentenced Mark Runyon, 43, to that time in prison, for which he must serve 100 percent before he can be released.
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
1470 WMBD
Galena Road home destroyed by fire
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria tenants, activists seeking solutions after dozens given notice to vacate
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents and advocates are pushing for a call to action to make sure dozens of tenants will not end up homeless. They’re also speaking out against property management Darwin Homes after, on behalf of company SFR3, it issued dozens of households a notice to vacate right before the holidays.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
Central Illinois Proud
PPD searching for suspects after armed robbery of business
wcbu.org
Q&A: Candidate Benjamin Nicks Jr. wants to have Peoria council conversations
Benjamin Nicks, Jr., pastor of Peoria’s St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, says he wants to become a city council member to serve the people of Peoria and foster conversation. Nicks is one of 10 candidates on the ballot in the April 4 consolidated election for five at-large seats around...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate armed robbery
1470 WMBD
Peoria County makes arguments in court to eliminate auditor office
PEORIA, Ill. – Attorneys for Peoria County argue there is no merit to keeping the county’s auditor office open. Arguments were made in appellate court on Wednesday. Auditor Jessica Thomas has argued that the language in the referendum to eliminate her office was unconstitutionally vague, and that no end date for the office was set.
