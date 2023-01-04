Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
PWMania
Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW
The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On potentially...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown
One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
PWMania
Darby Allin Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite Goes Off the Air (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite to win the TNT Title. Darby addressed the audience in Seattle with a promo after the show ended. He said, “Seattle. Does this microphone work? Beautiful. I’m not going to be...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
411mania.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw
Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
Mat Men: Vince McMahon returns to WWE, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 thoughts
Andrew & Rich have all the latest on the McMahon family saga.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Their Eye On Signing Longtime NJPW Star
WWE’s relationship with NJPW seems to have improved under the new regime, with WWE even allowing Karl Anderson to wrestle at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan is synonymous with producing some of the most spectacular talents in the world of professional wrestling. Hence, it should come as no...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Advertising Big Names For Raw’s 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Raw debuted on January 11th, 1993, and is today regarded as one of two flagship shows for WWE. The show has been running for 30 years and is still quite popular, as you are aware. To commemorate the occasion, two of WWE’s greatest talents are being advertised for a major show later this month.
PWMania
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Not Close To Signing A New Deal
All Elite Wrestling officially launched three years ago and The Young Bucks have been one of the key teams on the roster since day one. It was recently reported that AEW is looking to sign The Bucks to a new deal, but it doesn’t sound like talks have gotten very far at this point in time.
