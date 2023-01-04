Editor’s Note: The following is part of the KEDCO Talent & Entrepreneurship stories. KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — As home to the Orthopedic Capital of the World, global-leading agribusinesses and a booming recreation sector, Kosciusko County is a prime place for business opportunities. With ample educational and training offerings, support for launching or expanding a business and a range of career options to land your dream job, this community has much to offer. But it’s not only a place to start and grow professionally, it’s a community of people and services to support you on your personal journey, and create a sense of belonging and fulfillment.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO