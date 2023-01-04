Read full article on original website
Girl Scouts Receive $5K Grant From Duke Energy Foundation
FORT WAYNE — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recently received a $5,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience in Cass, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The GSLE focuses on building skills in four areas: STEM, the outdoors, life skills...
Kosciusko County Is An Ideal Place For People To Grow Personally And Professionally
Editor’s Note: The following is part of the KEDCO Talent & Entrepreneurship stories. KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — As home to the Orthopedic Capital of the World, global-leading agribusinesses and a booming recreation sector, Kosciusko County is a prime place for business opportunities. With ample educational and training offerings, support for launching or expanding a business and a range of career options to land your dream job, this community has much to offer. But it’s not only a place to start and grow professionally, it’s a community of people and services to support you on your personal journey, and create a sense of belonging and fulfillment.
Freedom Rider Charles Person To Speak At Grace
WINONA LAKE — Freedom Rider Charles Person is to speak as part of Grace College’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. The public is welcome to hear Person speak during the college’s chapel starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.
McCammon Shares Her Many Talents, Passions With The Community
WARSAW — You may know Darla McCammon by one of the many hats she’s worn in the community. She was director of the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County for many years, she’s a published author and she’s been writing the “Art in Action” column for more than 10 years. She also curates art exhibits for Mayor Joe Thallmer at the Warsaw City Hall art gallery.
WACF Helps Secure Over $1 Million for Local Agricultural Community
SYRACUSE —In December 2021, the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation announced the Wawasee Area Watershed received the National Water Quality Initiative designation. This recognition makes it a priority watershed for additional federal funding to support clean water initiatives. A key reason the watershed was chosen was due to the robust...
LuAnn (Miller) Greene — UPDATED
LuAnn Greene, 67, North Manchester, died unexpectedly on Jan. 4, 2023, at her home. LuAnn was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Rochester and was the daughter of Jack and Norma “Jeanie” (Hoffman) Miller. LuAnn is survived by her daughter, Stacy Michelle Stafford, North Manchester; son, Jason Russell...
Twyla Martin — UPDATED
Twyla Junell (Melton) Martin, 85, Argos, died at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023, at Saint Joseph Health System, Plymouth. She was born May 3, 1937. Twyla is survived by her daughters, Penny Sharkey, Argos and and Julie Agenbroad, Kemmerer, Wyo.; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda (Ed) Rose and Rita (Tom) Marshall; and brother, John (Ann) Melton.
Ronald Helman
Ronald Helman, 61, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Ronald was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Goshen, to Paul and Thelma (Blankenship) Helman. He was united in marriage to Melissa on July 23, 1982, in Warsaw. He worked in production for Brock Manufacturing while...
Thomas Alan Bradford
Thomas Alan “Tommy” Bradford, 38, Wabash, died at 4:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Grant County. He was born Oct. 6, 1984. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Thomas J. (Rhonda) Bradford, Roann; mother and stepfather, Mary (Jason) Jacques, Wabash; two daughters, Makenzie Bradford and Josie Bradford, both of Wabash; and his grandparents, Freda Bradford, Roann, LeRoy and Ruth Newman and Esther White, all of Wabash.
Lucille Wagner
Lucille Wagner, 94, Warsaw, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. She was born May 17, 1928, in Beckley, W.V., to Elsie (Farley) Clark and Luther Clark. Lucille was married on July 15, 1951, to Herbert William Wagner. They were blessed with two daughters, and were overjoyed each time they became grandparents and great-grandparents. Herbert died Jan. 24, 2006, after sharing 54 years of life, love and marriage together.
Jeff L. Yoder — UPDATED
Jeff L. Yoder, 82, died Sunday morning, Jan. 1, 2023, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. He was born Oct. 20, 1940. Jeff is survived by three daughters, Robin (Chris) Davidson, Plymouth, Pam Eads, Indianapolis and Jennifer Bell, Warsaw; son-in-law Jack Carpenter, Warsaw; nine grandchildren; former spouse Rita Rovenstine Thayer, Argos; and five siblings including Steve (Marcia) Yoder, Sarasota, Fla., Jim (Betty) Yoder, Bremen, Phil Yoder and Nickie (Dennis) Weidner, both of Plymouth and Kristy (Louis) Spaid, Wheatland, Wyo.
Warsaw Church Of God To Hold Grand Opening
WARSAW — The Warsaw Church of God will be hosting its grand opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. The celebration services will be held at the Warsaw Church of God, 1059 Rozella Road, Warsaw. Refreshments will be provided, and there will...
Purdue Extension To Host Land Leasing Strategies Workshop Series
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Build your land management and leasing knowledge while networking with other women in agriculture at Purdue Extension’s upcoming workshop series for landowners and tenants. The series will be held virtually and at various sites throughout Indiana, including Kosciusko County, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the following...
Richard Eugene Merrick
Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 18, 1928. He married Dorothy Hetzler on May 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Merrick; two children, Rod (Robin) Merrick and Kelly (Greg) Schenkel; all of Wabash; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Margaret P. Stiles — UPDATED
Margaret P. Stiles, 79, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She was born Sept. 13, 1943. In January 1969, she married Kenneth Stiles. Surviving her are her husband Ken and her twin sons, John (Jenna) and Ken (Karin); six grandchildren; and siblings, Don (Diane) Palmer, Anne Strother, David (Pam) Palmer and Richard (Peggy) Palmer.
Five Alcohol Permit Renewals For Warsaw, Syracuse Businesses Approved
WARSAW — Five alcoholic beverage permits were renewed during a brief Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting on Jan. 5. B.P.O. Elks #802, 310 E. Center St., Warsaw. Beer, wine and liquor – fraternal club. Clouse Enterprise Inc., doing business as Down Under, 801 N. Huntington St.,...
Patricia Eads
Patty Eads, 68, Rochester, died at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born June 26, 1954. Patty and Richard A. “Rick” Eads were married Dec. 8, 1973. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother Thelma Frettinger,...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
Goshen First Friday To Feature Fire And Ice Festival
GOSHEN — Downtown Goshen will be hosting Fire and Ice Festival from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, as part of their January First Fridays. Grab a map at a participating store and visit dozens of sculptures carved from ice. Fire dancers will perform from 5-8 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Main Streets. While you’re touring, pop into a store for hot food or beverage specials.
Becky Lynn Felix
Becky Felix, 69, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She was born July 17, 1953. On Feb. 1, 1985, she married Melvin “Buck” Felix. She is survived by her husband, Melvin “Buck” Felix, Winamac; stepdaughters, Wendy (Joe) Fox, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Tracy (Brian) Sanders, Indianapolis and Melanie (Ray) Stoll, Winamac; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers Mike (Lynn) Beach, Dennis (Lois) Beach and Brian (Lisa) Beach; sisters, Lori (Phil) Mariani, Terry (Mark) Fussey and Connie (Sean) Pence; sister-in-law, Kathy (Jeff) Hermanson; and brother-in-law, Ron Kuszmaul.
