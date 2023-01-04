Read full article on original website
Chris White
2d ago
What company in their right fiscal mind would give free 401k matches for a completely unrelated employees bill, without a direct contribution? Someone needs to see if Biden is using taxpayer money to subsidize companies making those "free" matches.
9
gerard kolodejcak
2d ago
Just more handouts to buy votes. I paid my student loans without a handout. I didn’t cry when the economy went sour. This is just going to reduce work ethic below what it already is. Socialism at it’s best.
3
Comments / 16