ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Freedom lives here’: Gov. Ron DeSantis gives fiery speech at inauguration

By By Andrew Powell | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIxO2_0k33KQl700

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday after overwhelmingly winning a second term in November.

Accompanied by his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and their three young children, DeSantis’ inauguration was attended by a capacity crowd of supporters.

The inauguration ball was a candlelit dinner, and included ‘A Toast to One Million Mamas’ held by the First Lady in recognition of the 1.1 million women who supported her husband.

The governor reviewed his achievements over the past four years and offered a glimpse of what is to come in his second term. DeSantis stressed the need for tax cuts for Floridians amid growing inflation, introducing family-friendly policies and seeking to put an end to those who would endanger the lives and innocence of children.

DeSantis called Florida the land of liberty and the land of sanity – both he said are reasons why Florida has become an attractive spot to raise a family.

“We will always remain a law-and-order state, we will always support law enforcement, and we will always reject ‘soft on crime’ policies that put our communities at risk. We will defend our children from those who seek to rob them of their innocence,” DeSantis said, which was met with a standing ovation.

DeSantis added that while other states locked down their residents, Florida was a refuge during the pandemic. He pointed out the many differences between Florida's response during COVID-19 and Democrat-led states' responses.

“These last few years have witnessed a great test of governing philosophies. As many jurisdictions pursued a much different path than we have pursued here in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “The policies pursued by these states have sparked a mass exodus of productive Americans from these jurisdictions, with Florida serving as the most desired destination, a promise land of sanity.”

DeSantis was heavily criticized for his response to COVID-19 both from Democratic leaders and some Republicans in and out of Florida. DeSantis said those same leaders were busy wastefully spending large amounts of taxpayer dollars while putting public safety at risk.

“Many of these cities and states have embraced a faddish ideology at the expense of enduring principals. They’ve harmed public safety, coddling criminals and attacking law enforcement, they’ve imposed unreasonable burdens on taxpayers to finance unfathomable levels of public spending,” DeSantis said.

“They have harmed education by subordinating the interests of students and parents to partisan interest groups. They have imposed medical authoritarianism in the guise of pandemic mandates and restrictions that lack a scientific basis,” he added. DeSantis was one of the few leaders to keep children in public schools during the pandemic.

“Leaders do not follow – they lead,” DeSantis said.

The Florida governor did not hint at whether he is running for president in 2024, and instead focused on his state and the issues facing Floridians that are, according to DeSantis, a direct result of the leadership of the Biden administration – one of the biggest being illegal immigration.

The governor also touched on the “woke” ideologies spreading through academia, and the Democrat-controlled White House.

“We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy,” DeSantis said. “We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.

“Freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Florida leads the nation in education choice

(The Center Square) – Florida is leading the nation in several areas and one that stands out is the choice a parent has when it comes to their child’s education. Republican Florida Rep. Kaylee Tuck wrote an opinion column for Fox News on Florida’s many successes when it comes to school choice, particularly in rural areas such as her district.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys

Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 years later: 35 Central Florida residents face Capitol riot charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after large groups of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, fewer than half of the cases involving Central Florida residents have been resolved, according to court records. To date, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis took his oath of office for a second time on Tuesday and delivered a pugnacious speech painting him as a champion of “freedom” and constitutional principles and vowing to vanquish a “woke” federal government, education unions, and “technocratic elites.” Coming off a near-20-point reelection victory in November, the governor vowed to “stand […] The post DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Evers to ban TikTok on state devices

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is getting ready to ban TikTok from state phones, tablets, and computers. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday reversed course, and announced a coming-ban. "We consulted with the FBI and our emergency management and came to the conclusion it's the best idea," the governor told a Milwaukee TV station. The governor...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Bevin teases possible Kentucky gubernatorial bid but leaves Capitol without filing

(The Center Square) – Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin took filing deadline drama to new heights Friday. Bevin, a Republican who lost his seat to current Gov. Andy Beshear in 2019 but had been rumored to file again, took to social media early in the morning to tease an announcement. He posted a tweet on his personal account for the first since September, saying, “A beautiful day dawning,” with an image of the sun rising.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Poll: Inflation, future of democracy top issues for Virginians

(The Center Square) – With less than a week before Virginia lawmakers flock to Richmond for the 2023 legislative session, residents of the Commonwealth have identified the top issues they want lawmakers to prioritize this year. Inflation and the future of democracy emerged as the top two priorities, according to polling results released this week by Virginia Commonwealth University. The poll, which surveyed 807 adult residents between Dec. 3 to...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

High cost of jail, prison communications challenged by Prison Policy Initiative

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Department of Corrections website states that social connections maintained during incarceration are a valuable part of helping prisoners with successful reentry into society. However, the high communication cost often makes it difficult for many families to stay in touch with a loved one behind bars, says the Prison Policy Initiative.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy