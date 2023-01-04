Read full article on original website
BBC
US bank Silvergate hit with $8bn in crypto withdrawals
Customers of US bank Silvergate, which provides cryptocurrency services, have withdrawn over $8bn (£6.7bn) of their crypto-linked deposits. Around two-thirds of the bank's customers pulled their deposits in the final three months of 2022. The bank has sold $5.2bn in assets to cover the cost and remain liquid. It...
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
Crypto took such a beating in 2022 that U.S. regulators have teamed up for the first time to sound the alarm to banks tied to the industry
Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America have all invested in crypto staffing divisions in recent years.
crowdfundinsider.com
Group of Federal Regulators Warn Banks on Providing Crypto Services: Cautions on Fraud, Scams, Risk
Three federal bank regulators, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), US Federal Reserve Bank, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), have joined to caution the public on “crypto asset” risks to banking firms. The statement follows a year of turmoil in digital asset markets,...
Former Fed chair Alan Greenspan warned a US recession is on its way and slammed failed crypto exchange FTX in a recent Q&A. Here are the 10 best quotes.
Alan Greenspan said a US recession is coming, warned against a Federal Reserve pivot, and called a war between China and Taiwan a potential "black swan" event in a recent investment commentary. The five-term Fed president also slammed bankrupt crypto exchange FTX as "purely fraud" and said that digital assets...
The Winklevoss twins and their cryptocurrency exchange Gemini are being sued for fraud by investors
Crypto exchange Gemini is facing a class action lawsuit over its interest-bearing accounts. Investors are accusing Gemini — along with founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss — of fraud, per a complaint filed on Tuesday. Gemini's Earn Program attracted customers because it offered up to 7.4% interest. Cryptocurrency exchange...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information
HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
FTX's crash has sparked contagion throughout the crypto sector, but the Federal Reserve doesn't consider it a risk to the broader financial system
Fed policymakers weren't concerned about FTX's impact on financial markets outside of crypto, according to minutes from their December meeting. But they acknowledged that FTX's collapse weighed on the digital asset sector. "While the spillovers from this situation had been significant among other crypto lenders and exchanges, the collapse was...
u.today
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Forecasts Ethereum’s Trajectory in Early 2023 – Here’s His Outlook
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Ethereum (ETH) could have a “massive” breakout early this year. In a new YouTube strategy session video, Van de Poppe tells his 163,000 YouTube subscribers that the smart contract platform may see at least a 6.5% increase within months.
financefeeds.com
Celsius Network’s Earn customers will be last in line for repayment, says US Bankruptcy court
“The Court does not take lightly the consequences of this decision on ordinary individuals, many of whom deposited significant savings into the Celsius platform. Creditors will have every opportunity to have a full hearing on the merits of these arguments during the claims resolution process”, said Judge Martin Glenn.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase had “inadequate” AML measures; settles for $100M with NYDFS
Coinbase will pay a penalty of $50 million for failing to comply with the New York Banking Law and other state regulations, according to a press release on Jan. 4. The largest crypto exchange by trading volume will also invest another $50 million over the next 2 years to update its compliance systems as per a plan approved by the NY regulators.
makeuseof.com
What Are Crypto Exchange Bank Runs and How Do They Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The history of bank runs dates back to the advent of banks. The situation affects banking systems and other financial services that offer similar services. Crypto exchanges provide services similar to those provided by traditional banking systems, so they are not immune to the problem.
decrypt.co
Why Bitcoin Supporters Organized a 'Bank Run' on Crypto Exchanges
A grassroots movement is calling on Bitcoin users to take their coins off of exchanges and out of the control of third parties. The winter holiday season might have just rolled to a close, but Bitcoin supporters had another curious tradition to carry out. Tuesday they celebrated a unique, annual, grassroots holiday known as "Proof of Keys," started in 2019 by Bitcoin entrepreneur Trace Meyer.
