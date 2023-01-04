ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

US bank Silvergate hit with $8bn in crypto withdrawals

Customers of US bank Silvergate, which provides cryptocurrency services, have withdrawn over $8bn (£6.7bn) of their crypto-linked deposits. Around two-thirds of the bank's customers pulled their deposits in the final three months of 2022. The bank has sold $5.2bn in assets to cover the cost and remain liquid. It...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
u.today

XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting

Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information

HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
cryptopotato.com

Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start

ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
Markets Insider

FTX's crash has sparked contagion throughout the crypto sector, but the Federal Reserve doesn't consider it a risk to the broader financial system

Fed policymakers weren't concerned about FTX's impact on financial markets outside of crypto, according to minutes from their December meeting. But they acknowledged that FTX's collapse weighed on the digital asset sector. "While the spillovers from this situation had been significant among other crypto lenders and exchanges, the collapse was...
u.today

XRP Listed by Major Exchange

BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase had “inadequate” AML measures; settles for $100M with NYDFS

Coinbase will pay a penalty of $50 million for failing to comply with the New York Banking Law and other state regulations, according to a press release on Jan. 4. The largest crypto exchange by trading volume will also invest another $50 million over the next 2 years to update its compliance systems as per a plan approved by the NY regulators.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
makeuseof.com

What Are Crypto Exchange Bank Runs and How Do They Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The history of bank runs dates back to the advent of banks. The situation affects banking systems and other financial services that offer similar services. Crypto exchanges provide services similar to those provided by traditional banking systems, so they are not immune to the problem.
decrypt.co

Why Bitcoin Supporters Organized a 'Bank Run' on Crypto Exchanges

A grassroots movement is calling on Bitcoin users to take their coins off of exchanges and out of the control of third parties. The winter holiday season might have just rolled to a close, but Bitcoin supporters had another curious tradition to carry out. Tuesday they celebrated a unique, annual, grassroots holiday known as "Proof of Keys," started in 2019 by Bitcoin entrepreneur Trace Meyer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy