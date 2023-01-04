ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
White House downplays national security concerns during Speaker fight

The White House on Friday downplayed concerns about the impact on national security without a House Speaker in place as Republicans in the lower chamber vote for a 12th time to elect a leader. National security spokesman John Kirby said that “there’s no particular worry or concern,” but added that the White House prefers to “see […]
McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy edged to the cusp of becoming House speaker late Friday night as the chamber pushed through a historic 14th vote. He made extraordinary gains in a grueling standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern. In...
Protesters demand resignation of Rep. George Santos hours after he’s sworn in

Only hours after he was sworn in to Congress, about 150 people called for Rep. George Santos to resign Saturday morning in Queens, as the truth-challenged lawmaker insisted to The Post that claims he made a white power symbol were “absolutely absurd.” The rally in Douglaston, Queens took place just outside the old campaign office of former Congressman Tom Suozzi, who Santos replaced this year. “I think it’s really in the best interest of the Republicans to force him to resign. It might be embarrassing in the short term but in two years they will have a candidate,” said rally attendee Tom Kearney,...
BNHR march calling on President Biden to do more on immigration reform

Beneath a gray and cloudy sky, a crowd gathered at Chihuahuita Park holding signs emblazoned with the words "End Title 42" and "Refugees are welcome here," and the famous words etched on the Statue of Liberty, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free." Immigration activists, elected officials and faith leaders gathered near the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday morning for a march organized by the Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) to call...
