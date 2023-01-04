Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Knife-wielding man shot by officer hospitalized; female victim stabbed and killed
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who stabbed a woman to death has been hospitalized after an officer said he was forced to fire. According to police, they received a call at around 11 p.m. for help in the area of Southwest 200th Terrace and 123rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday night.
NBC Miami
WSVN-TV
Sources: Woman arrested in connection to Miami Beach hit-and-runs that injured 2
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to two hit-and-runs along a busy stretch of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach that sent a man and a woman to the hospital, according to law enforcement sources. Law enforcement sources confirmed late Friday night that officers took...
WSVN-TV
Armed robbery suspect barricades himself in home in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery suspect has barricaded himself inside a home. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene of an armed robbery call at around 11 a.m., near the 3400 block of Northwest 30th Street, Friday. Once at the scene, deputies met with the...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation in Fort Lauderdale After Man Found Dead in SUV After Shooting
A death investigation was underway after a man's body was found inside of an SUV in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Friday morning following a shooting. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place around 4 a.m. and found the man's body inside of the SUV and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity was not released.
Delivery person accused of killing Boca Raton woman won't receive death penalty
Jorge Dupre Lachazo, a delivery person accused of beating a Boca Raton woman and setting her on fire, has been spared the possibility of a death penalty with a non-jury trial scheduled .
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
Parkland Man Dies in Tragic Pedestrian Accident: Crash Under Investigation
Police have identified the Parkland pedestrian who died after a vehicle hit him on Jan. 5. According to detectives, Harvey Elliot Goldberg, 69, was walking northbound within a designated crosswalk at Heron Bay Boulevard and Northwest 76th Street in Parkland when he was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Michael Clark, 49, of Parkland.
NBC Miami
Multiple People Injured in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant: Police
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside of a restaurant in Miami Gardens, police said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street, according to Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue. An altercation started in an unknown location and eventually...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
NBC Miami
‘Don't Have the Words': Family Outraged After No Charges Filed in Fatal Miami Police Shooting
The family of a man shot and killed by Miami police during a confrontation following a traffic stop last year is speaking out after learning the sergeant who fired the fatal shot won't be charged. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Sgt. Constant Rosewood was legally justified in the March...
Boy, 10, hurt after mishap with fireworks
MIAMI -- A North Miami Beach boy, 10, was hurt Friday morning in North Miami Beach during some type of mishap with fireworks, according to family and neighbors.The child was airlifted to a local hospital after the incident but information about his condition was not immediately available.Neighbors said the boy suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident, which occurred at a home in the 2100 block of NE 170th Street.The boy was outside when neighbors said they heard a loud boom. "It was like something exploded. The whole neighborhood shook," neighbor Ivana Higgs said. "It was a big bang."The boy then ran in the home and asked his grandparents to call his mother who was at work.A neighbor told CBS 4 that it appeared the boy may have lost several fingers on one hand during the incident and he also suffered injuries to his face, arm and chest.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
NBC Miami
‘Blood All Over': Woman Among 9 Wounded at New Year's Party Shooting in Miami Gardens
A woman who survived a New Year's Eve shooting in Miami Gardens that left nine people injured is speaking out to share her terrifying ordeal. The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said her New Year's party took a frightening turn when a neighbor started shooting into the air and then into her fence.
southdadenewsleader.com
Hialeah man arrested for attempted theft
A 34-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items. William Marrero was charged with larceny and resisting arrest. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo at approximately 7:56...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Crash in NW Miami-Dade That Left Man Dead, 3 Hospitalized
One man was killed and three people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Miami-Dade that was caught on camera. Miami-Dade Police said one of the vehicles involved was traveling eastbound on Northwest 103rd Street when it turned left near Northwest 10th Avenue and was struck by another vehicle.
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
